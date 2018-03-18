Arcata Police Log: Science confirms link between unsecured cash and thievery

• Valentine’s Day 4:18 p.m. A swarm of sitabouts 10 in number formed a sort of Sargasso Sea of expert texpert choking smokers and drinkers outside a stylish Ninth Street restaurant. Police waded in and thinned the herd.

6:05 p.m. A quintet of bike-borne campers – one with a striking green Mohawk hairdo – descended on the marsh, smoking dope and setting up a camp.

• Thursday, February 15 1:27 a.m. A decidedly unwholesome-sounding man – his hand wrapped in a chain, with a bloody face and backwards hat – chased a woman who took refuge in a Samoa Boulevard tavern and tea room. Police were summoned.

9:18 a.m. A man complained that his brother, who just got out of prison, was using his identity while getting into more trouble. Now the innocent local bro has a citation and court date in Yolo County.

12:35 p.m. A bald man with a gray beard managed to stir up conflict with officials at a Valley West laundromat. He threatened to “come back with some friends,” the only one in evidence being the shopping cart he was chugging around the parking lot with.

1:53 p.m. It must have been Shopping Cart Geezers Bothering Laundromats Day, because another such specimen complicated life at a California Avenue clothes washing business.

6:19 p.m. Loud motorcycles circled the Plaza during the weekly peace vigil, the rumble and roar neutralizing the pacifying vibe.

6:43 p.m. Someone called from an H Street pay phone to report an eye infection, as though police should come and... wrestle it to the ground?

• Friday, February 16 9:08 a.m. An unlocked vehicle on 10th Street surrendered a purse full of cash and jewelry valued at $950 to a passing opportunivore.

10:05 a.m. If anyone wondered what would happen to $223 in cash left in a wallet in an unlocked Eye Street home, thanks to an unintended real-world science experiment, now we know.

1:53 p.m. After arguing with some PA speakers on the Plaza, a man danced with a light pole.

11:41 p.m. A car parked in a handicapped spot on Diamond Drive soon boasted a costly windshield wiper decoration.

• Saturday, February 17 8:18 p.m. After prompting by a caller, an APD dispatcher watched a not-so-interesting TV show – two campers around behind the library, setting up their bunks for the night. They were moved along.

10 p.m. Like a Jack In A Box (the toy, not the fast foodery), from a downtown night club sprang forth not a jester on a spring, but a drunk with a turgid bladder who produced not delighted giggles, but a pee stain on the wall of the bar, then went back inside.

• Sunday, February 18 8:20 a.m. A woman at the entrance to the Arcata Marsh and Wildlife Sanctuary had five romping dogs, and zero leashes.

9:47 a.m. A backpacker in camouflage shorts discovered the hospital cafeteria, and came to enjoy his leisurely mornings there so much that despite not being a patient or even the friend of one, refused to leave.

11:20 p.m. At Ninth and K streets, a female voice screamed, “He’s stealing my dog, call the police!” The purloined pooch was a lab puppy, the puppynapper a skinny teenager with a large backpack and a mullet ’do.

12:12 p.m. A cat on Lewis Avenue was said to be at risk for electrocution.

6:33 p.m. A man on H Street seemed to be in a fugue state, standing and staring through a building’s window with his head pressed up against the glass for a half hour.

• Monday, February 19 9:02 a.m. A man stood on the back porch of a Plaza business, making the lifestyle choices of huffing and rapping.

9:21 a.m. A car at 11th Street and Janes Road was reported driving at high speed, “peeling out” and running a stop sign. The driver parked on the north side of the Plaza, then began erratically looking in car windows while wearing a beanie decorated with stylized flames symbolizing the raging dumpster fires of confusion in his combustible brainpan.

• Tuesday, February 20 12:08 p.m. A spot on Bayside Road became cast-off couch central, the rain-sodden furniture seemingly spawning its own accessories. Soon to appear was a futon, numerous appliances and romance novels among other items dumped on the ground within footsteps of a Sunny Brae thrift store that could have used some of the items as donations before they became soaked with rain.

12:10 p.m. Drums thundered at Janes and Vaissade roads, their origins indiscernible.

12:28 p.m. A roving rando turned up at the police department, talking nonsensically about being issued a police uniform he can wear. But he wasn't, and he can't.

5:36 p.m. Someone saw a poster in Humboldt State’s Griffith Hall protesting the McKinley statue.

8:12 p.m. After not seeing her ex-boyfriend for five years, he started calling her four months ago. But creepily, he doesn’t say anything.

10:36 p.m. A “puking” man using crutches refused to leave the front area of a Uniontown supermarket-turned-vomitorium, preferring to hurl ’n’ gurge there as he pleased.

• Wednesday, February 21 2:25 a.m. Someone at Bayview and 11th streets got in some car door practice, opening and slamming it over and over.

8:01 a.m. A beer delivery truck came as close to light speed on Buttermilk Lane as its glassy new pavement would allow.

11:33 a.m. A woman on the Plaza appeared to be drunk and doing handstands, but averted an HUI citation.

12:08 p.m. A woman at Ninth and H streets argued with herself and others, struck at the utility pole and then capped the spectacle with some lunging in and out of traffic.

8:30 p.m. A man yelling and spitting in a Plaza liquor store was arrested, suave nighttime sunglasses and all.

10:57 p.m. A woman at a drama-plagued Valley West laundromat reported her purse stolen.

11 p.m. A woman came into a similarly drama-plagued Valley West golden arches saying someone stole her purse. She then commenced chasing still another woman who was carrying a white purse.

11:25 p.m. On California Avenue, the laundro-drama involved thievery of a green Army-style backpack, this by a fat – oh, sorry, “heavier” – guy on a bike who was already toting a bag of recyclables.

• Thursday, February 22 8 a.m. Maybe the coffee was too hot or the McGriddle too greasy (not possible), but an out-of-sorts woman at a Valley West golden arches screamed at the employees about her plans to wee on the lobby floor.

11:05 p.m. How could that woman wearing an inevitable hoodie at a Valley West laundromat so insouciantly smoke her stinkarettes as she washed her clothes, and not expect consequences? They came, in the form of a trespassing warning since it wasn’t her first misadventure there.

• Friday, February 23 12:49 a.m. A motorist came upon a car sitting in traffic at Samoa Boulevard and H Street with the driver asleep at the wheel. A horn toot awakened the slumbering driver, who proceeded slowly eastbound on Samoa.

1:19 p.m.

A bongo-abusing invader

Held forth at a G Street theater

Refusing to move

He got in the groove

An immovable intransigator

2:13 p.m. Musicians setting up on the Plaza inspired deep concern that they might, worst case scenario, play loud drums. Police came and moved the menacing musos along.

4:59 p.m. Soccer players in the Larson Park tennis courts refused to leave... and then did.

8:18 p.m. An Alliance Road resident reported a houseguest exposing himself to her.

• Saturday, February 24 1:24 p.m. Someone on the Plaza discovered a two-annoyance method for stirring dismay: making loud noises and trying to “feed alcohol to dogs.”

2:19 p.m. It’s a sorry state of affairs when your acquaintance steals your VonZipper sunglasses.















