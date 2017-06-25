Arcata Police Log: Splenetic, frenetic, slightly poetic but mainly pathetic

• Tuesday, May 30 1:21 p.m. A woman whose car was towed from the Plaza to make room for the Farmers’ Market on Saturday morning said the tow company left the vehicle unlocked, allowing theft of a speaker system. She also wanted to contest the ticket.

3:17 p.m. Can-do (but shouldn’t) travelers on Union Street took discarded household items and mattresses left out by departing college students for adults to clean up and constructed a camp out behind some dumpsters.

3:55 p.m. A man with one shoe chased a woman northbound on F Street.

5:58 p.m. A possible handgun wrapped in a blue handkerchief was used to persuade an Alliance Road mini-mart cashier to surrender the meager cash register contents on pain of instant death.

7:29 p.m. The mattress fairy made a deluxe deposit, with box spring included, on Alliance Road.

7:30 p.m. Starved for entertainment, a man hanging around a Valley West gas station amused himself with some passerby yelling-at.

8:01 p.m. When a man at an Iverson Avenue home threatened to fight some of the other men there, a woman there went to a neighbor’s house and asked her to call police. While they were on the phone, fightey-boy went away.

8:08 p.m. The party inside a gray RV on K Street was only getting started when the blue buzzkillers came along.

• Wednesday, May 31 12:06 a.m. Loud growling and tree limbs crashing were heard on Diamond Drive, possibly the work of a wild animal.

7:30 a.m. A man slumbering on a cot in a Valley West field popular with travelers was cited for camping.

9:10 a.m. Campers inhabiting the front area of the RV-plagued Valley West business had the brazen audacity to come inside and threaten to beat up an employee.

9:34 a.m. The bridge over Janes Creek which connects housing tracts is a handy nexus for hoodied bicyclists, previously seen casing the neighborhood, to spread out all kinds of dubious property.

9:51 a.m. A man on a bike stashed several bags full of unknown items on a bike path near Janes Road.

10:10 a.m. The appeal of a landlord showing up drunk at unexpected moments is proving, in the fullness of time, surprisingly limited.

10:38 a.m. An argument on Buttermilk Lane evolved to the stage where someone’s arm got stuck in an SUV’s window.

1:24 p.m. Motorhome contretemps at Samoa Boulevard and K Street featured fightey grunting, plus some unproductive shoving.

6:22 p.m. “Let me go, Kyle!” was the sole fragment of conversation overheard during an aborted call from Olympia Street, where police have visited before.

6:27 p.m. “Let me go!” blurted a woman on Granite Avenue, after which a woman in a gray sweater was seen running from the scene.

• Thursday, June 1 12:57 p.m. A drone in Redwood Park was buzzing a little too close to children for one dad’s comfort.

1:50 p.m. After telling his sister he planned to kill himself, he wasn’t answering his door. Police went to stand by as a responsible party entered his apartment.

2:24 p.m. A young person threatening suicide got help from school officials and police.

2:53 p.m. A bearded man walked northbound on Alliance Road with an unsheathed sword.

3:19 p.m. If a skinny dude in neon yellow jeans comes to your door demanding to see you utility bill, be like a person on 30th Street, and just say no.

5:12 p.m. Retinas were forever scarred in the 100 block of D Street, where a man first removed his shirt, which was bad enough, then lowered his trousers to expose his tawdry buttocks.

6:13 p.m. The low-credibility PG&E bill-seeker showed up in Escarda Court, where his scam services were deemed of little value.

8:06 p.m. A self-appointed reverse-greeter hailed those arriving at the Ball Park with threats to fight with them.

8:08 p.m. A man on Giuntoli Lane described voices that were telling him to kill himself by jumping in front of cars or slashing his wrists.

8:07 p.m. A man wearing a clear plastic poncho came to the door of an L.K.Wood Boulevard resident. He told her he’d been chased from Valley West, and asked for some clothes or a blanket with which to cover himself.

• Friday, June 2 1:34 p.m. An off-leash German shepherd reportedly tried to attack someone in Redwood Park.

3:50 p.m. A community garden on F Street became home to a number of campers.

5:57 p.m. After selling a car to someone known only as “Jody,” the seller said she started calling him with threats.

6:40 p.m. A man running in the street at the Giuntoli Lane/State Route 299 off ramp was accompanied by two weirdling wingmen in red shorts as they proceeded down the middle of the roadway. At some point he hurled a chunk of wood at a passing SUV.

9:41 a.m. She said he said that another she said she was going to come over and slash his tires.

• Saturday, June 3 6:51 a.m. With video cams capturing it all, a man who walked with limp stole 15 potted plants from out front of a Valley West supermarket.

9:04 a.m. A camo-clad shoplifter’s breakfast heist went awry at a Uniontown store when he dropped the concealed bottle of booze on the way out.

6:28 p.m. Someone reported their elderly parents allowing one of the door-to-door PG&E bill scammers inside their home. But they didn’t show him any bills.

7:51 p.m. McMahan Court hosted a jarring, Blair Witch-worthy audio collage which included an unseen man yelling and baby crying for two hours.

7:57 p.m. A woman made two calls to police rich in yelling, ranting and foul language. She refused to disclose her location or answer any questions.

• Sunday, June 4 3:08 a.m. Four 18-year-old males in pack mode charged at someone on Union Street. When a friend’s dad went out with a flashlight, the punks scattered.

8:17 a.m. Multiple campers at the I Street entrance to the Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary enjoyed the protected wetland’s natural splendor while throwing their trash into a ravine. Three more campers were reported near the H Street entrance.















