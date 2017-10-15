Arcata Police Log: The dumbing down and erosion of norms is proceeding apace

• Tuesday, September 12 9:37 p.m. Someone paid a minimum of $250 to park in a handicapped spot on I Street.

• Wednesday, September 13 7:32 a.m. It was a collaborative effort, the petty theft on Union Street. A car owner left it unlocked, all the better for a roving doorhandle-tryer to rip off the essentially-worthless-to-anyone-but-the-owner backpack full of schoolwork.

9:45 a.m. Two disputants engaged in a pitched verbal battle in a Uniontown parking lot, the gladiators’ titanic furies culminating in one of them shoving a shopping cart into the other, dinging the person’s elbow.

• Thursday, September 14 8:42 a.m. Two nominally abled vehicles, or ones at least unencumbered by handicapped placards, parked in blue spots near a 16th Street community swimming pool. Ticket time.

9:05 p.m. A man and woman parked in an SUV on the Plaza whiled the night away huffing nitrous oxide.

• Friday, September 15 12:08 p.m. Someone thought the horses in a Janes Road field looked kind of run down.

9:45 p.m. After a fight, a K Street woman threw poop on her husband and their entirely innocent sofa, then drove away. She was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence.

6:08 p.m. Motivated motorists sped down I Street to the marsh, urgently making their way to Klopp Lake to smoke the dope.

• Sunday, September 17 8:52 a.m. A lone hopeless romantic was seen pounding off in the highly erotic parking lot of a G Street gas station.

10:17 p.m. As their parents chugged on the cigarettes and doobies and vapes under the H Street awning and out of the rain, three children in strollers fussed and cried.

• Monday, September 18 8:45 a.m. A Janes Road school opened up after the weekend to find the playground infested with broken beer bottles, broken eggs, duct tape and instructions for a scavenger hunt.

12:39 p.m. The Alliance Road blue boxer shorts-strider went out for his scantily clad noontime walk, alarming the populace.

12:45 p.m. She forgot her jacket at an Eighth Street restaurant, and went back to get it. Fortunately it was still there, but without the cell phone that had been in the pocket.

2:27 p.m. Two pooches, one a brainy border collie mix and the other a tiny toy dog of undisclosed breed, had an arf-intensive argument in a Samoa Boulevard parking lot. The micro-yapper was OK, but someone was worried about the border collie, which had been taken back to an apartment where the owners could be heard yelling at it and possible abusing it.

2:28 p.m. Yet another grumbletonian in a Christmassy color scheme – red hat and green shirt – yelled at passersby from the Plaza’s southeast corner. Ho ho… no.

• Tuesday, September 19 2:49 p.m. A bag of credit cards and disc golf supplies was stolen out of an unlocked car (essentially a “free” box) on Wisteria Way.

• Wednesday, September 20 9:23 a.m. A seething slumgullion of solipsistic sitabouts slumped up a G Street sidewalk, drinking and blocking the way for those with a semblance of direction in life.

9:56 a.m. A phone scammer struck gold on Iverson Avenue, conning the person into sending them $2,000 in gift cards.

1:02 p.m. Motorhome campers on 13th Street took the trash out of someone’s parents’ garbage bin, replaced it with theirs and left the residents’ garbage on the ground.

4:41 p.m. A bicycle left locked up outside a Union Street apartment complex didn’t last long. Bike locks – all of them, regardless of price or styling – can be picked, bumped open with a small hammer or simply cut apart with an angle grinder in a matter of seconds. In this case, the lock was cut away. You know this, I know this and ripoff-Americans for sure know this.

5:25 p.m. There’s a problem with people climbing the redwood tree at 13th and Bayview streets to enjoy the top-o’-the-world view from on high. It sets the neighbors howlin’ at them and zaping a taser to scare ’em away, and that in itself is another problem.

• Thursday, September 21 8:57 a.m. Two gnashgabs got their day off to a screechy start with some back-and-forth blah-blah in Tavern Alley. It’s morning in Arcata.

9:10 a.m. Another passel of plopped problem children blocked passersby under the awning near Ninth and H. Someone was cited.

10:01 a.m. But within an hour more of the inexhaustible supply of slumpazoids had run aground at the same place, requiring further intervention.

3:57 p.m. An Alliance Road woman’s neighbor just strolled right into her apartment as though they were Kramer, George or Elaine. In this case, though, instead of pouring a bowl of cereal, the wacky neighbor started yelling at her and slamming doors. But it was probably about nothing.

• Friday, September 22 8:20 a.m. A Messiah of Vengeance, dressed all in white and operating under the premise that life’s ever-vexing conundra are best resolved via application of a baseball bat, was arrested outside an H Street business on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

11 a.m. Another fulsome flop of fuzzy fribbles piled up like tribbles under the overhang on G Street, blocking the sidewalk and alley. Head ’em up, move ’em on.

• Saturday, September 23 2:45 a.m. Sometime between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m., someone entered a Stewart Court home through an unlocked back door and made off with a purse and laptop computer.

6:31 p.m. How a burglar got into a Baldwin Street house is unclear, since it was all locked up. But multiple items were missing.

11:01 p.m. A woman kindly allowed her ex to visit their kids, and as he flopped on the couch with the fam, she found that he had sent her threatening text messages.

• Monday, September 25 8:49 a.m. The World’s Sketchiest Breezeway at a Uniontown shopping center typically serves as a shoplifter escape route. But this time a primitive campsite was found there from the night before, complete with a makeshift rock fireplace where pallets had been burned.

8:55 a.m. Two men with dogs went into the breakfast zone of a Valley West motel, and were asked to leave. They threatened to cause harm to the employee’s body, then argued with actual motel lodgers in the breakfast nook. Someone was cited for something.

9:25 a.m. An RV and two vans disgorged their dogs outside a Valley West restaurant to romp upon and turd up the lawn. The dog-based disrespect for the area’s people and businesses is an ongoing problem with these three particular vehicles.

10:41 a.m. Someone tried to steal a canoe out of a Stewart Avenue backyard overnight, but failed.

10:53 a.m. The dog poo-encrusted Valley West restaurant next complained that a woman in camouflage garb had stolen tips off a table and refused to leave.

1:01 p.m. After falling for a Craigslist rental scam, a man’s personal information was used by someone else to obtain medical care in Medford, Ore.

1:28 p.m. Wearing, through some administrative oversight, pants, and yet still lacking shoes or (of course) a shirt, a bearded man lazed on someone’s lawn at 11th and Union streets, as one does. Or doesn’t, since the languid loungearounder was advised against further such trespassing.

7:58 p.m. This time, a shoplifter at a Uniontown store guzzled the booze before he left, cannily applying anatomical science by embedding it in his gut and making recovery impossible. He was advised against ever returning.

• Tuesday, September 26 9:12 a.m. A woman in pajama pants bothered students and parents at a Valley West school.

11:36 a.m. A rat terrier was left inside a car on I street in the shade with the windows cracked and food and water, and was stolen.

11:52 a.m. Having lived for weeks in a motorhome outside a Valley West cannabis clinic, the vehicle campers must have enjoyed a hard, gemlike sense of entitlement propelling them to throw crap out onto the sidewalk and yell at any wage-slaves in their immediate proximity.

11:56 a.m. Out behind a Valley West preschool, a full-featured campsite was found, boasting a tent, bed, dog food and bicycle.

12:30 p.m. A backpacker in hoodie and some kind of mask stood looming outside a Valley West school, which wasn’t creepy at all, then slumped away.















