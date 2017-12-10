Arcata Police Log: The lady in the cellophane skirt

• Tuesday, November 14 7:28 a.m. Visitors to Arcata staying in one of Valley West’s many fine lodging facilities and on their way over to buy a fortifying McGriddle sandwich would, on this morning, have beheld the spectacle of a man lying on the ground in front of the bus stop being wrapped in a camouflage blanket/sarcophagus by several grungeling colleagues.

6:27 p.m. Like Pico and Sepulveda, Lombard and Divisadero, SR255 and Earl’s cow tunnel, nothing ever happens at Maria Court and Lorelei Lane … until it did. There, a vigilant neighbor noticed a lone figure wandering in and out of driveways, talking to himself. His lower regions were all business, clad in snappy slacks, but topside it was a party-hearty hoodie, pulled up all the way. The mixed-message mutterer was last seen rattling around in a display of macro-level Brownian Motion at the end of a cul-du-sac, a walking, talking metaphor.

8:40 p.m. The theft of two bottles o’ hooch from a Uniontown supermarket and subsequent arrest will haunt the perp for literally moments.

• Wednesday, November 15 12:50 p.m. Parking Meter No. 13 at L.K. Wood Boulevard and Granite Avenue is a thankless devourer of souls, or at least quarters, and simply isn’t to be trusted.

4:50 p.m. A quintet of eco-quislings busied themselves between Allen Lake and the observation blind, trying to flush ducks out of the protected area wildlife sanctuary and into the open so that they could hunt them. The ignoble hunters were last seen on foot headed toward the “new trail.”

6:18 p.m. Not far from the newly vandalized Cahill Park sign, a neighbor overheard sounds of juveniles fighting and a body being dragged along the ground.

10:48 a.m. A foursome of frisson-fomenting fusspots took up station in front of an I Street bagelry, attempting combat with passersby and when there weren’t any of those available, each other.

3:52 p.m. A woman’s ex texted her that he’d drank bleach and was puking in agony.

7:02 p.m. Since he wore a concealing camouflage jacket, the passerby-harasser on 13th Street appeared only as a disembodied, long-haired head barking out as it floated in the air near a store entrance.

9:47 p.m. A woman out front of a Plaza bar removed her clothes, including a checkered pea coat, as she yelled at passersby.

10:50 p.m. Someone tried to give a woman in a checkered jacket a ride home, but she got out at a J Street gas station and commenced a-yellin’.

• Friday, November 17 6:35 p.m. A man in a baseball cap and “possible shorts” yelled at passersby in front of a Uniontown cigarette store.

10:39 p.m. We’ve all been there, succumbing to the allure of a bar’s entrance area, where, in our black tights and plaid raincoat, we harass customers and refuse to leave.

• Saturday, Nov. 18 10:02 a.m. A man who’d stolen a $59 bottle of tincture from a Plaza store had the brazen audacity to return the next day in gold pants and a red backpack.

12:08 p.m. A drunken man at the Farmers’ Market sat on people at the Plaza’s center, behavior which someone considered erratic. He was arrested.

7:35 p.m. A magical, multicolored schoolbus and two other vehicles parked at Stewart Avenue and Chestnut Place, the residents making musical merriment in the form of a harmonica-and-yelling duet.

• Sunday, November 19 4:17 p.m. Someone inside a school bus parked at 10th and O streets screamed all the live-long day.

• Monday, November 7:29 a.m. Although the room at a valley West motel hadn’t been rented, that didn’t stop two people inside from barricading the door with chairs to prevent their expulsion. Police made a trespassing arrest.

8:02 a.m. An argumentative blonde woman barricaded herself inside a Plaza restaurant’s bathroom.

10:20 a.m. The blonde bathroom barricader, having been extracted, sat outside a Plaza coffee shop where she suffered bouts of crying and swearing interspersed with periods of tranquility. She then headed off towards Tavern Row.

11:15 a.m. A blonde woman on Ninth Street made worrisome suicidal statements, then headed for a business’s bathroom.

12:27 p.m. A man was seen – and saw someone seeing him – trying to throw a dog into the marsh. The witness was concerned that once she left, the man would try to hurl the pooch into the bay.

• Tuesday, November 21 7:30 a.m. A woman not staying at a Plaza hotel nonetheless helped herself to the continental breakfast, again.

9:19 a.m. A woman distracted drivers at Samoa Boulevard and V Street by stripping off her clothing. She was described as wearing a cellophane skirt and no shirt.

Noon A woman in purple pants entered a Plaza business stating that she had been drugged and feared for her life.

• Wednesday, November 22 10:01 a.m. A woman reportedly bought alcohol “for all of the people on the Plaza,” and, in a stunning twist, some of these Plazagoers were said to be in possession of drugs.

10:37 p.m. A man with a cataract in his right eye asked a woman on Alliance Road for a sleeping bag, then gave her $40.

• Thursday, November 23 9:21 a.m. Sheep of unknown origins turned up in a Hyland Avenue yard.

• Friday, November 24 10:21 a.m. In stairwells, carports and breezeways, travelers set up camps.

• Saturday, November 25 11:23 p.m. A woman in all black filled up two handbaskets of food at a Uniontown supermarket, then ran out the door.

• Sunday, November 26 12:23 pm. A woman’s ex-boyfriend locked himself in her Union Street bathroom, threatening to kill himself if she didn’t talk to him. He then relocated to the balcony, from which he threatened to leap, and after that he went back inside and laid down on her bed.

11 a.m. A man out back of a Valley West motel held the rear door closed, refusing to allow employees to enter and threatening to super glue the door shut.

• Monday, November 27 11:10 a.m. Homemade speed signs fashioned by Buttermilk Lane residents were placed in the new Margaret Lane roundabout, posing a possible distraction to the speeders.

2:10 p.m. Across from a Valley West apartment building, a man and woman seemed to be involved in a multifaceted business out of their blue van. There was the rumored drug sales, plus several possibly stolen bikes. The woman was seen shoving new, possibly stolen clothes into a bag, and on top of this, the two displayed erratic behavior and harassed passersby. Despite hosting the dynamic, bustling enterprise, their vehicle was cited as abandoned.

7:47 a.m. A group of travelers back of the transit station furnished their newfound campground with garbage, communicating hostility to others in the area via their highly credible spokesmoron, a bearded man wearing a plastic bag and short red pajama pants.

11:02 a.m. A camper in an alley off I Street populated his surroundings with scattered drug paraphernalia.

• Wednesday, November 29 2:24 p.m. A scammer pretended to hire a Bayside Road resident to do computer work, and sent them a check for $2,590. It was to be cashed and some of the money sent back per the usual scam, but of course it went boing, boing, boing at the bank. So they sent another one for $2,500.















