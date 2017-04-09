Arcata Police Log: Underilluminated coachman in tune with the infinite

• Monday, March 13 12:15 a.m. A vehicle on Heather Lane had been left unlocked, possibly with the keys on the roof, and was stolen.

4:04 p.m. An athletic-looking man with multiple piercings and tats had a bow strapped to his back as he swung a metal bat around on South G Street.

11:38 p.m. A super-drunk stumblebum (SDSB) stole a bottle of booze from a Uniontown variety store. An employee retrieved the bottle, but was worried about the guy’s near-term well-being because after all, he was so damn drunk.

11:59 p.m. A motorhome was seen aiming its bulk more or less westbound at Fifth and H streets toward the unofficial hippie bus park area, its journey unhindered by forward illumination. The headlights were left off probably because the driver was sufficiently in tune with the infinite to pilot the hulking craft solely on instruments.

• Tuesday, March 14 1:04 a.m. A man wearing the sort of makeshift quasi-military man rig of the kind fashionable among Arcata's armies of streetside swarmabouts busied himself tampering with equipment behind a Valley West burger palace. The visual masking powers of his camouflage pants, green shirt and hat possibly undone by a black and orange backpack, he was easily spotted pushing buttons on a beverage-embubbling CO2 container, until a blue-clad city employee arrived and playtime was over.

1:18 a.m. A car was repossessed in the dead of night at a Valley West motel, surely a morning surprise to the owner, who was unaware of the removal.

11:12 a.m. An apartment on Heather Lane draws attention two ways: with the heavy-duty ammonia stenchola emanating therefrom, and the many visitors it enjoys at various times of the month.

2:03 p.m. A Mensa flash mob gathered behind a Spear Avenue residence, revving their car engines and yelling at each other.

5:11 p.m. Parking at Fifth and I streets all the time is nuisance enough to nearby businesspeople, but constantly flinging your pee out the window is not what anyone in the area signed up for.

9:27 p.m. Rearranging the newspaper racks to one’s satisfaction at a Valley West shopping center can be a frustrating task, which gave him little recourse but to bellow nonsensically and kick at the building.

• Wednesday, March 15 2:06 a.m. A man wearing slacks was reported “hanging off” a Janes Road light post, and was arrested.

3:28 a.m. A woman in a gold floral skirt knocked on a Grotzman Lane resident’s door, pretending to speak Spanish, then wandered away.

3:43 p.m. A dreadlocked man with a brown-and-white dog was taking a whiz in the courtyard of her Ninth Street apartment building when a lady who lives there noticed him, and he her. “Don’t look at me!” he commanded.

4:52 p.m. Another man, this one carrying trash bags, busted into a dumpster at an L.K. Wood Boulevard apartment and, as with the previous nimrod imbroglio, a woman who lives there noticed him. “Leave me alone!” he bellowed.

• Thursday, March 16 12:23 a.m. A guy calling from the donut shop was not so drunk that he didn’t know he was cold and his arm hurt.

8:17 a.m. A man walking back on Union Street filled the air in front of an elementary school with yelled profanity.

11:23 a.m. A man got out of a car on Fifth Street and did either no. 1 or 2 upon someone’s lawn.

• Friday, March 17 8:23 a.m. Someone stole a chicken from a Fifth Street chicken coop.

10:27 a.m. The woman with the stroller and the aggressive unleashed pit bull mix took another conflictuous walk at Crescent Way and Chester Avenue.

12:32 p.m. A white pit bull attacked a girl at the Community Park playground, leaving teeth marks but not breaking her skin. The dog was with a bandana-wearing man with long red hair who didn’t stick around.

1:43 p.m. As with so many locations around town, the people on Fifth Street wonder how long they’re going to put up with the godawful nuisance of a residential vehicle parked outside.

• Saturday, March 18 8:31 p.m. City workers at a Community Center event needed help prying multiple campers off the property.

• Sunday, March 19 1:02 p.m. A guest at a Valley West motel presented an entirely unreasonable proposition: he didn’t want to leave, but refused to pay for another night’s stay. Police came with news of trespassing laws.

4:03 a.m. Someone in an alley off Western Avenue yelled, as is more or less mandatory, but augmented the howling with a new twist: spraying someone’s house with a hose.

10:17 a.m. A man in bright yellow shoes who may have enjoyed a liquid breakfast was reported “scrubbing himself” with a cigarette at an Alliance Road shopping center.

1:36 p.m. A man carrying several bags ran into the restroom at a Valley West golden arches, locked himself in a stall and refused to depart from its incomparable ambiance and aroma. Police came and arrested him.















