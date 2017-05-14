Arcata Police Log: Unlocked cars mined for fungible techno-nougat

• Sunday, April 16 12:11 a.m. The Ninth Street Intergalactic Laundry Tossing Society held its gala kickoff celebration amid the understated elegance of a shadowy, urine-drenched downtown carport. Stringent qualifications for the elite association consisted mainly of being wiped out on substances regulated by the Health and Safety Code. The founding membership – this dude and some chick – were swept up in the moment as they hurled clothing items about in the vicinity of a white station wagon.

4:05 a.m. One of the many free-range yelling-nonsensically practitioners honed her craft on South E Street, the bellowings unhindered by the blanket atop her head.

8:05 a.m. Nocturnal doorhandle-tryers left vehicles on Foster Avenue in violated state, several with doors hanging obscenely agape and at least one burgled of its fungible nougat.

1:47 p.m. A man in a windbreaker let his Irish Setter run off leash at the marsh oxidation ponds, because his dog would never.

• Monday, April 17 9:54–9:55 a.m. iPods left in unlocked vehicles on Ribeiro Lane and Antoinette Court both changed ownership. Also some sunglasses and makeup.

11:20 a.m. A determined but inefficient burglar broke into a locked vehicle in Martha Court, filling empty suitcases with the owner’s belongings, then stashing them under a neighbor’s car. It was easy enough for the owner to retrieve the luggage, but he did lose two knives to the thief.

6:42 p.m. Through the magic of drunk logic, it made far more sense for a hospital patient who had been treated to stand in the hallway in his underwear rather than leave.

• Tuesday, April 18 9:16 p.m. An 11th Street store owner was described as “acting crazy.”

11:34 p.m. A man in blue shirt and khaki pants left consciousness behind, along with hygiene and dignity, as he luxuriated on the pavement out back of an historic Plaza storehouse, his immediate vicinity freshly furnished with a selection of bodily emissions.

• Wednesday, April 19 6:37 a.m. It may one day be known as the War of the Floors ’round far Valley West. For there, at a motel familiar to police, lodgers in an upstairs room joined battle with other guests in the room below. Each side transmitted its hostility via yelling and banging of objects through the floor/ceiling, and an employee was concerned that the strife would escalate. But when police arrived, peace prevailed.

9:40 a.m. When an H Street woman’s purse was stolen, she became trapped in her home because the nicked handbag had contained her house keys.

11:11 a.m. An aggressive dog who’d already attacked a dog in Redwood Park somehow tracked down the same hapless pet in Tina Court, where it was attacked and bloodied again.

• Thursday, April 20 6:47 a.m. An ambitious shoplifter who made off with an entire cart of groceries dutifully adhered to the shoplifter’s camouflage dress code, attire in which he was last spotted cavorting about in the bleak netherworld behind the Uniontown Shopping Center, facing uncaring U.S. Highway 101.

7:47 a.m. At the appearance of a cell phone, a group of runners at the marsh placed an unleashed dog back on its lead.

• Friday, April 21 3:41 p.m. Normally a German Shepherd and golden poodle wouldn’t have a lot in common other than doghood, and in this case, a lot of panting, because both were locked inside a car on H Street with the windows rolled up.

4:17 p.m. A bag of trim so heavy a woman couldn’t lift it was deposited in a Park Avenue driveway.

• Saturday, April 22 3:42 a.m. After her husband spoke aggressively, a woman locked the man outside their home. As she called police, he pounded on the windows.

4 a.m. A man sat with his mother in a gold sedan in the back parking lot of a Valley West motel. From there he called police to tell of the motel’s attempts to poison him.

3:15 p.m. A man keeps spitting on someone’s windshield in Westwood Court.

• Sunday, April 23 1:07 a.m. A man carrying a blue sleeping bag to match his blue hat walked up G Street, trying car door handles.

3:22 a.m. Four youths pushed each other around in shopping carts around a broken down red Mustang in an F Street parking lot.

• Monday, April 24 1:52 p.m. A woman noshing at a Valley West restaurant observed a truck sideswipe her parked car and drive away. As it happens, video cameras were also trained on the sleazy swipeage.

• Tuesday, April 25 5:53 p.m. Also caught on camera was the Westwood Court windshield spitter.

• Wednesday, April 26 11:43 a.m. Washing clothes was the least concern of a man and woman inside a Valley West laundromat. He was going on about the end of the world, while she just wanted to be taken into custody.

1:29 p.m. A man with dreadlocks and a missing front tooth busied himself with some bits of wood and a meth pipe behind a Valley West business.

2:25 p.m. The lovely, blooming cherry trees on the Plaza had their branches ripped away, leaving them denuded, despairing spires.

8:03 p.m. After more windshield expectoration, the Westwood Court spitter was tracked to an area gas station where he was advised against trespassing.

8:10 p.m. Someone was concerned for the well-being of a man on the corner at Seventh and F streets, who was equipped only with crutches and a six-pack of beer to stave off the rain.

• Thursday, April 27 12:30 a.m. A man with a shaven head ran over trash cans on Sunset Avenue.

12:51 a.m. Someone stopped and robbed an Alliance Road stop ’n’ rob. Again.

9:14 a.m. A woman of questionable veracity who had already been chased away from a Janes Road RV park was back again, inside someone’s trailer. Resplendent in a golden robe and wearing both a hat and a beanie (with a handy newspaper tucked between the hat and beanie) she claimed the tenant was her grandfather, but seemed rather drug-addled, and was arrested.

11:37 a.m. A man in cargo pants had a sort of business proposition for a Valley West store: unless they gave him $8,000, he would steal property from out front, and would later come back with others, implicitly some hurly-burly allies similarly disinterested in the store’s continued well-being.

3:04 p.m. Joey got a bloody nose at the Vets Park.

• Saturday, April 29 7:47 p.m. Alcohol or something comparably mind altering compelled a man on Stromberg Avenue to strive for something more than the perfunctory yelling to himself. Oh, he did that of course, but lacking available materials, was only able to tug ineffectively on someone’s front lawn. For this affront to civilization/pathetic display, he was arrested.

8:14 p.m. After a roommate dispute, a 14th Street cohabitant destroyed a statue and stole an espresso machine.

• Sunday, April 30 5:15 a.m. A naked couple behind a Northtown store was seen engaging in “inappropriate behavior.”

6:08 a.m. Someone asked that three sleepers on the Plaza be moved so trash could be collected.

6:21 a.m. With a morning event scheduled at the Community Center, someone asked that four to five sleeping campers on the west side be moved along.

5:27 p.m. A partly dressed woman on F Street wore little more than high-top sneakers as she bathed herself in the cleansing waters from someone’s garden hose.















