Arcata Police Log: Upstairsers’ jumpy Tupperware rave a raucous stompfest

• Friday, January 26 5:08 p.m. A woman at a Valley West golden arches said a man had been blowing rocks about with an air blower, an unconventional hobby and one whose delights must remain undescribed, since the rubble-rouser wouldn’t talk about it and drove away in a red pickup truck pulling a trailer with green wooden panels. Meanwhile, back at the lady, she was vexed because some of the blizzard of pebbles that had engulfed her car had somehow insinuated themselves into the vehicle’s crevices, jamming her windows in place and preventing them from being rolled up and down.

• Saturday, January 27 7:36 a.m. A door-to-door cigarette panhandler with a duffel bag didn’t take it well when a resident at Quarter Way and Palomino Lane told him she didn’t have any. His boundless wrath included obscene hand gestures directed at the non-smoker.

5:17 p.m. After selling a washer and dryer through that list of Craig’s, the buyer sent a Ninth Street resident a check for $2,000 and then texted over instructions for disbursing the cash to various people.

6:08 p.m. The evening’s Pointlessness Olympics got off to a rousing start with three, maybe four gladiators warring on the Plaza; the exact number hard to ascertain amid the tatterdemalion blur of nondescript garments.

6:25 p.m. Either the previous hostilities festered anew or a fresh hell erupted by a Plaza liquor store. More of a heck, since the combatants were down to two or three, and they quickly melded into the hirsute hobosphere.

8:38 p.m. One Union Streeter’s ceiling is another one’s floor, and as best the downstairs resident could tell, the one with the floor was either conducting some sort of banging and stomping training session or holding history’s most raucous Tupperware party. Another scenario posited that the people upstairs were just jumping up and down.

9:50 p.m. A Valley East Boulevard dumpster corral was under brief siege by a bearded man in a white shirt with black sleeves – possibly the uniform of the 101st Dumpster Assault Team. However, the commando’s gritty determination withered in the passive counterassault of the hasp with a dangling Master Lock, and he soldiered off to even greater conquests.

• Sunday, January 28 12:20 a.m. A drunk who knocked on a random L.K. Wood Boulevard door first asked for a ride, but circumstances – primarily his declining consciousness – dictated some nimble force majeure, so he lay his body down for a nap in the yard. Awoken and arrested.

2:11 a.m. Spear Avenue residents’ doorbells rang when a man with long blonde hair in a trench coat went door to door asking to use the phone.

6:18 a.m. As a man in a red bandanna savored his stolen cup of coffee in a gray sedan outside a Uniontown store, an officer came and arrested him. At least he was alert enough to sign the paperwork.

9:44 a.m. Hostilities flared inside several businesses, first on H Street, where donuts, maple bars and sitabouts glisten. One hapless donutgoer complained of two men antagonizing him, one with a guitar and the other a gray beard.

6:31 p.m. A shopper at a Valley West store where nothing need be priced reported an attack by a bearded backpacker.

7:32 p.m. A downtown restaurant’s lively banter paused at the spectacle of a man in leather jacket yelling and charging at people. He was deemed drunk, then arrested and the banter deficit was reversed.

10:22 p.m. In a scene befitting a teen slasher film, a woman got a text from her Iverson Avenue roommate two hours previous asking if she was trying to get in to the house, because it sure sounded like someone was. After that, the roommate stopped responding to texts. Time to go check out the basement with a cheap flashlight.

• Monday, January 29 6:16 a.m. All the donut shop’s a stage, and the woman having a 14-megaton snittyfit in the entrance was its principal player this morning. After some preliminary arguments with innocent passersby, she tried to rip the bell off the door by its very roots, then embarked on a celebratory crawl across the street.

12:32 p.m. A two-year-old was reported guzzling alcohol from an open container in the Plaza’s center, the boozy babe borne in the arms of its Parent of the Year mom.

1:36 p.m. After ripping off someone’s wallet, the thief’s first stop was a Valley West liquor store.

2:28 p.m. Two calls came in about someone sitting upright in the same position for hours under the children’s play structure in weirdo-magnet Cahill Park. The specimen in question was miraculously visible despite the camouflage hoodie pulled over its head.

3:12 p.m. A 70-year-old woman was abandoned at a reverse-prestigious Valley West motel by traveling companions, who injured her and then left with her debit card. This according to her daughter, calling from Alabama.

10:40 p.m. A short man carrying a cane knocked on an Iverson Avenue resident’s front door asking for a drink of water.

• Tuesday, January 30 8:21 a.m. A man on the Plaza argued fiercely with a statue at its center. The outcome is unknown, but so far the big guy is still there.

8:24 a.m. A man complained of harassing phone calls from his brother.

11:05 p.m. A man with a car full of dogs parked in front of a dingbat-beleaguered Valley West preschool kept getting in and out of his vehicle and scratching at the paint. As one does.

7:33 p.m. Discriminating jewelry buyers had the opportunity to peruse the artisanal grungewear for sale in a Valley West gas station parking lot, although the beanie-topped sales advisor was somewhat preoccupied with threatening the employees.

7:54 p.m. For whatever reason, a downtown store called police over a man asleep with his pants down just outside, his cozy nest furnished with garbage and poop.

9:29 p.m. Though supposedly moved along, the pants-down wretch was still there. Police were asked to make him clean up his mess, and he was moved along this time for reals.

11:16 p.m. A vehicle repossession in Courtyard Circle was smooth and successful, in no small part because the not-owner was unaware of the furtive operation.

• Wednesday, January 31 1:05 a.m. An athletic competition enthusiast who’d been ejected from a Plaza sports bar was back, further endearing himself to the proprietors by screaming threats and kicking the front door. Not even his shimmering black track suit with “FOOTBALL” written on the shirt restored his sports cred.

8:56 a.m. A galumph of grody goodtimers clogged up an H Street sidewalk, smoking the breakfast joints.

12:16 p.m. Overheard at a Sunny Brae apartment were a man and woman. She: “I don’t know where I am.” He: “GET OUT!”

8:43 p.m. A shoeless woman made a scene at a Valley West laundromat, throwing things, screaming obscenities and refusing entreaties to chew up the scenery elsewhere.

• Thursday, February 1 6:52 a.m. Every bicyclist’s nightmare happened to a rider at Ericson Way and Aldergrove Road when a car opened its door into his path. The biker sustained a leg abrasion and blood blister.

9:15 a.m. A woman wearing two backpacks yelled at people at Eighth and L streets.

9:32 a.m. A man loitering at the Valley West preschool’s garbage enclosure rocked back and forth as if unwell.

9:40 a.m. Cutting his ex’s gas line wasn’t retribution enough for a former husband. No, he had to go into her apartment, get on her computer and read her email.

9:48 a.m. A burglar entered an Eastern Avenue home through a bedroom window, with crushed houseplants left to tell the tale. The thief used housekeys to open up the garage and steal a weed whacker.

1:22 p.m. A bike-borne woman in Valley West rode up to passersby asking for money, then argued with them when they didn’t kick down. She seemed to be reaching for her purse in a manner that suggested there was a weapon inside.

11:44 p.m. Utilizing infallible drunk-person logic, a feller in a cowboy hat stuffed a bottle o’ hooch up his sleeve in a Uniontown store, thinking no one would notice. They did; he was arrested.

• Friday, February 2 12:02 a.m. When an Alliance Road apartment dweller asked a neighbor to quiet down, she was spit upon.

• Saturday, February 3 2 a.m. A man sat in a parked white Toyota for several days, annoying someone in the area. Asked to leave, he made the I’m shooting-a-gun-at-you hand gesture.















