Arcata Police Log: Yellsplanations emanate from every streetcorner

• Sunday, May 21 11:56 a.m. A man who had a tent campsite set up behind a Valley West business received an unwanted visitor – a guy who had argued with and threatened him in the past. But this time, the hostile man brought a machete. Police moved everyone along.

12:42 p.m. For the umpteenth time, a Tina Court neighbor’s dog was unleashed and took a doggie-dump in someone’s yard.

12:43 p.m. Those streetcorner fruits sellers ... what’s their deal? The one at Crescent Way and Bayside Road said his strawberries were fresh from Los Angeles.

1:16 p.m. A white truck with a trailer has been parked in the 100 block of J Street for like a month. The occupant hasn’t been seen for a couple of weeks, and now it smells like something is mouldering in there – perhaps ... him?

3:58 p.m. Someone said a vehicle repair business is being operated out of a Hyland Avenue residential garage, and with it are all the associated issues – revving engines, other loud noises and gag-worthy fumes.

7:42 p.m. Road rage at Samoa Boulevard and H Street involved creative repurposing of a beer can as a missile, and a middle finger as what Herb Caen used to call “the rigid digit.”

10:05 p.m. ’Twas back on May 19 that some guy expressed interest in buying a person’s car, then was allowed to use it to “run an errand.” Two days later, the errand must have still been in progress, as he never returned.

10:37 p.m. Six to eight young scholars loudly enjoyed rounds of beer pong on an L.K. Wood Boulevard grassy area.

10:39 p.m. A Uniontown deli depredator made it as far as the north end of the building with his fugitive noms before being arrested.

• Monday, May 22 12:06 a.m. Like an upwelling of sonic lava on Valley East Boulevard rose a tide of drunken male raving from the apartment below.

2:25 a.m. A man walk-yelling westbound on 10th Street had a direct, coherent message: “Help!”

4:58 a.m. Whatever the problem was outside an H Street antiquarian bookstore, it was nothing more manly yellsplaining couldn’t make worse.

6 a.m. A convoluted plot played out at the Interdimensional Transmission Facilithingy (bus station) where someone said a woman threatened her. The scheming she-villain would accomplish this, the caller said, by use of surrogates, a cut-out if you will – a violent minion, a malleable mercenary willing to beat the person up at her bidding. But the possible victim already had a ruthless response plan in place, one she wisely shared with police: never mind the hit-person; if her nemesis came anywhere near her (“near” being un-defined), she would break the woman’s leg (which one wasn’t specified). Asked where her diabolical enemy was at the moment, the caller got all huffy and unhelpful, said she was walking away and then hung up. Police didn’t see anything out of the ordinary going on.

9:11 a.m. A child at a Valley West motel was animal-bitten on the left forearm.

10;06 a.m. A person on Zehndner Avenue was bitten on the right thumb by a “small toto” style of dog.

10:34 a.m. A D Street resident claimed Yeti, the guy allegedly responsible for demolishing 16 street trees, had wrought further wrath on four cherry trees in his front yard.

11:14 a.m. A four-diamond ring left in a Valley West hotel room disappeared.

3:22 p.m. A woman met at the Arcata Marsh Interpretive Center with a man she’d linked up with via, because it’s 2017, an online pet-sitting/dog-walking service. The purpose was to work out the possibility of him dog sitting for her, but she just didn’t feel comfortable with the man. When she told him this, he struck the dog repeatedly, immediately validating her assessment.

7:55 p.m. A woman said her husband was threatening to take their children away, and the Dad of the Year had even messaged her a photo of himself holding a gun.

8:09 p.m. A woman said another woman at a Valley West golden arches was in pain, so she bought her some “muscle rub cream.” The pained person was last seen passed out on a bus stop bench, creamy rubbings notwithstanding.

8:53 p.m. A woman said her mother was texting her daily suicide messages, saying she wants to die.