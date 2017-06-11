Arcata Police Log: Yellsplanations emanate from every streetcorner

• Sunday, May 21 11:56 a.m. A man who had a tent campsite set up behind a Valley West business received an unwanted visitor – a guy who had argued with and threatened him in the past. But this time, the hostile man brought a machete. Police moved everyone along.
12:42 p.m. For the umpteenth time, a Tina Court neighbor’s dog was unleashed and took a doggie-dump in someone’s yard.
12:43 p.m. Those streetcorner fruits sellers ... what’s their deal? The one at Crescent Way and Bayside Road said his strawberries were fresh from Los Angeles.
1:16 p.m. A white truck with a trailer has been parked in the 100 block of J Street for like a month. The occupant hasn’t been seen for a couple of weeks, and now it smells like something is mouldering in there – perhaps ... him?
3:58 p.m. Someone said a vehicle repair business is being operated out of a Hyland Avenue residential garage, and with it are all the associated issues – revving engines, other loud noises and gag-worthy fumes.
7:42 p.m. Road rage at Samoa Boulevard and H Street involved creative repurposing of a beer can as a missile, and a middle finger as what Herb Caen used to call “the rigid digit.”
10:05 p.m. ’Twas back on May 19 that some guy expressed interest in buying a person’s car, then was allowed to use it to “run an errand.” Two days later, the errand must have still been in progress, as he never returned.
10:37 p.m. Six to eight young scholars loudly enjoyed rounds of beer pong on an L.K. Wood Boulevard grassy area.
10:39 p.m. A Uniontown deli depredator made it as far as the north end of the building with his fugitive noms before being arrested.
• Monday, May 22 12:06 a.m. Like an upwelling of sonic lava on Valley East Boulevard rose a tide of drunken male raving from the apartment below.
2:25 a.m. A man walk-yelling westbound on 10th Street had a direct, coherent message: “Help!”
4:58 a.m. Whatever the problem was outside an H Street antiquarian bookstore, it was nothing more manly yellsplaining couldn’t make worse.
6 a.m. A convoluted plot played out at the Interdimensional Transmission Facilithingy (bus station) where someone said a woman threatened her. The scheming she-villain would accomplish this, the caller said, by use of surrogates, a cut-out if you will – a violent minion, a malleable mercenary willing to beat the person up at her bidding. But the possible victim already had a ruthless response plan in place, one she wisely shared with police: never mind the hit-person; if her nemesis came anywhere near her (“near” being un-defined), she would break the woman’s leg (which one wasn’t specified). Asked where her diabolical enemy was at the moment, the caller got all huffy and unhelpful, said she was walking away and then hung up. Police didn’t see anything out of the ordinary going on.
9:11 a.m. A child at a Valley West motel was animal-bitten on the left forearm.
10;06 a.m. A person on Zehndner Avenue was bitten on the right thumb by a “small toto” style of dog.
10:34 a.m. A D Street resident claimed Yeti, the guy allegedly responsible for demolishing 16 street trees, had wrought further wrath on four cherry trees in his front yard.
11:14 a.m. A four-diamond ring left in a Valley West hotel room disappeared.
3:22 p.m. A woman met at the Arcata Marsh Interpretive Center with a man she’d linked up with via, because it’s 2017, an online pet-sitting/dog-walking service. The purpose was to work out the possibility of him dog sitting for her, but she just didn’t feel comfortable with the man. When she told him this, he struck the dog repeatedly, immediately validating her assessment.
7:55 p.m. A woman said her husband was threatening to take their children away, and the Dad of the Year had even messaged her a photo of himself holding a gun.
8:09 p.m. A woman said another woman at a Valley West golden arches was in pain, so she bought her some “muscle rub cream.” The pained person was last seen passed out on a bus stop bench, creamy rubbings notwithstanding.
8:53 p.m. A woman said her mother was texting her daily suicide messages, saying she wants to die.
• Tuesday, May 23 8:19 a.m. A man at a Union Street apartment building held a high-volume argument with himself punctuated by highly persuasive slams of a dumpster lid which may well have sealed his victory in the self-dispute.
8:59 a.m. Turns out a G Street financial institution was unwilling to host a traveler camp in its parking lot. Who knew? Obviously not the campers.
9:16 a.m. An F Street financial institution disenjoyed three loud conversationalists blathering ever so profanely outside its window.
9:30 a.m. Someone bought an iPod from a Plazoid the previous night, only to discover that it was stolen. The buyer confronted the young man who’d sold the item to him, and the guy punched him in the ribs. This led to a fight, followed by threatening texts from the lad’s dad.
9:57 a.m. This bald guy took his shirt off at the foot of F Street, the better to display his mighty physique as he challenged random passersby to fight him. He was last seen wearing a hoodie and lingering around the side of a Uniontown variety store.
12:12 p.m. A Community Forest walker said someone with a yak had yelled at her. She was concerned about him milking a goat in the forest.
12:15 p.m. Since the restraining order didn’t include exemptions for the restrained one coming to their house and stealing things, the victim called police.
12:22 p.m. The brown-and-white mini-pony broke loose from its moorings again and wandered the forest, offering a quirky alternative to the bile-and-brimstone yak-yammerers.
3:24 p.m. A low-effort blurter reposed in the wood chips of a planter near a downtown financial institution, various oaths and curses directed at customers emanating from a writhing face-hole located somewhere south of his baseball cap bill.
• Wednesday, May 24 7:27 p.m. A man wearing green army clothes and wearing one shoe fewer than the number of feet he had screamed at people on 10th Street.
10:06 p.m. A man in green stood on the front porch of the Veterans Hall screaming nonsensically.
• Thursday, May 25 9:26 a.m. A disoriented woman wearing cowboy boots prevented someone on Janes Road from closing their door, then complained of being “gaslighted.”
12:28 p.m. Cows of unknown provenance were on the moove on Old Arcata Road.
12:43 p.m. The cow insurrection spread to an Old Arcata Road backyard.
4:51 p.m. What safer place for all concerned than the police station parking lot, with of officers standing by, for a child custody exchange?
5:25 p.m. A man involved in the child exchange made his way two blocks north to the Arcata Ball Park, where he was reported extremely drunk and staggering – in the company of a 4-year-old girl. His truck was parked in front of an ampersandelicious Plaza bar, but he didn’t get that far before being arrested.
8:47 p.m. A small tent city popped up in a Valley West field, with at least five persons and several dogs settling in for the night.
• Friday, May 26 5:15 a.m. A man in a camouflage ensemble – well, the top half of one anyway; a hat and jacket with foliagey coloration – made off with a glugworthy bottle of alcohol from a Uniontown supermarket. For once, and despite the brown backpack and blue jeans, the obscuring garments may have done their job, since the booze-for-breakfast dude eluded capture. Likely as not, he merely blended in with the sea of similarly-clad slumpabouts on the streets at any given hour.
9:26 a.m. An argument between two guests in a Plaza hotel room escalated to furniture-tossing levels. Unfortunately there was a child in the room.
9:58 a.m. Another breakfast boozer was wiped out and staggering around a bus sta-tion whose ludicrously complicated name he surely wouldn’t be able to pronounce.
11:12 a.m. When her ex tried to get into her Valley West apartment, she opened a window and yelled at him, saying she’d call police, and he left. The next morning, she found a slashed tire on her car.
11:55 a.m. A cell phone left at a Valley West burger palace was going to be secured in the business’s safe until the owner came back for it. But when she did, it wasn’t there.