Arcata Police seek witnesses to fireworks-triggered blaze on I Street

City of Arcata PRESS RELEASE

WITNESSES SOUGHT IN EARLY MORNING ARCATA FIRE

On Sunday, Jan. 28 at about 2:02 a.m., the Arcata Police Department was dispatched alongside the Arcata Fire District to 937 I Street, the location of the Humboldt Machine Works building, for a reported structure fire.

Officers arrived on scene and found smoke coming from the building and noted that the interior fire suppression system was activated.

During the investigation into the cause of the fire, an ignited illegal firework container was located outside of the building. The Arcata Fire District determined the firework to be the cause of the fire.

Anybody who witnessed the fireworks or who knows who lit the fireworks is urged to call the Arcata Police Department at 707-822-2424 or the anonymous tip line at 707-825-2588















