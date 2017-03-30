Arcata reeling from Winkler’s ill-fated Zumba attempt

Elvis Gein

Madness Ribber Funion

VALLEY WEST, APRIL 1 – A short-lived attempt to join in a group Zumba dance at Valley West’s Red Roof Inn has left most of North Arcata’s populace in ruins.

During the recent Valley West Visioning session, organizers fed attendees a bountiful dinner provided by numerous community business partners, something that boosted attendance but left diners a little sleepy.

Thus, an invigorating Zumba session was scheduled to refresh attendees for a vigorous round of scoping to follow. And that’s where matters took a dire turn.

In an unanticipated consequence of tragic proportions, City Councilmember and Nerd-American Michael Winkler rose from his seat and attempted to join in the Columbian-originated dance.

“I saw it happening from across the room, and tried to intervene,” said fellow Councilmember Sofia Pereira, choking back tears. “It was like a bad dream – everything seemed like it was in slow motion, like running through chest-deep oatmeal. I tried to get to him, but it was too late. Michael was ... was ... he was Zumba-ing!”

Winkler’s nightmarish terpsichore took the most grievous toll on those within the immediate blast radius. Several men fainted, women tightened their grip on their crying children and fled the room, while uneaten salad items shriveled and glassware shattered into shards.

Red Roof Inn security cameras which had briefly imaged the scene spontaneously burned out, while a monitor screen in the motel’s office did the same, issuing clouds of ozone into the lobby – but not before a haunting image of a dancing Winkler was burned into the display.

Police Chief Tom Chapman immediately ordered the city’s mobile command post to the Red Roof Inn’s parking lot, where tents were erected for triage. Medical personnel and trauma counselors were also called in to aid victims. Some of those present sobbed disconsolately, others seemed to suffer whole-body spasms while many just stared blankly into the middle distance, not responding to fingers snapped in their face, or even pin pricks.

“We’re through the worst of it,” Chapman said, urging calm. “But for now, it’s probably best that citizens stay in their homes until we give the all-clear.”

Winkler sought to provide an alternative explanation, blaming the mass casualties on “terminator genes” in the buffet offerings. “I’m pretty sure I saw someone eating a fishmato, too,” said the freelance biotechnologist.

To be on the safe side, Winkler called on the council to pass a fresh ordinance outlawing forms of dance not certified organic. “They’ve dialed it back a little bit, but still, what people don’t realize is that Monsanto invented the Jitterbug,” the fact-filled councilmember reasoned.















