ARCATA SAFETY TASK FORCE The Arcata Safety Task Force will discuss “recent events” and will prioritize public safety issues when it meets Wednesday, April 26 at 6 p.m. in the Arcata Council Chamber, 736 F St. The task force will receive public input, then discuss recent events, including the stabbing death of a Humboldt State student. The task force will set up a process for prioritizing public safety issues. Various subcommittees will also give reports on their work.