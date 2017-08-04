Arcata to consider permits for two cannabis factories in Medical Marijuana Innovation Zone

Mad River Union

ARCATA – The Arcata Planning Commission will consider next week issuing permits to two separate cannabis manufacturing business that want to operate in the city’s Medical Marijuana Innovation Zone.

Humboldt Harvest Wellness is seeking a Medical Commercial Cannabis Facility Use Permit to operate a multi-tenant cannabis manufacturing plant at an existing building located at 280 Aldergove Rd.

The company hopes to remodel an existing 4,000-square-foot building into a kitchen and extraction space. There will also be room for other tenants to rent. No marijuana will be grown at the site.

According to a planning commission staff report, the company would buy cannabis from local growers and will create cannabis-infused products. There would be seven to 14 people working in the facility.

City staff is recommending approval of the permit.

Talking Tree Farms is seeking a Medical Cannabis Cultivation and Manufacturing Permit to grow cannabis and create cannabis oil in two separate buildings at 4841 West End Rd. Both buildings are 2,500 square feet. One would be used for growing, the other for the cannabis extraction.

At least eight employees would work in the buildings at any given time.

Staff is recommending approval of the permit.

The Planning Commission meets on Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 6 p.m. in the Council Chamber, 736 F St. Arcata.

















































