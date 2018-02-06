Arcata Vets start volunteer community cleanups

Mad River Union

ARCATA – Further extending its community service and outreach, the Arcata’s Veterans Group is undertaking regular volunteer cleanup days.

Sophia D. Bogner, president of the Legion Auxiliary and a Humboldt State Environmental Science major, must conduct community service via an internship as a graduation requirement. With the Vets Hall as her service learning site, she’s putting together the cleanup drive.

“Myself along with volunteers will clean up part of the Arcata community from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every other Saturday,” Bogner said. Dates scheduled so far are this Saturday, Feb. 10; Feb. 24; March 10; March 24; April 7; April 21; and May 5.

Cleanup sites include Jolly Giant Creek along Alliance Road; Arcata Community Forest trails and the Kevin Ebbert Memorial section of U.S. Highway 101. Bring water and wear boots; meet at the Vets Hall, 1425 J St.

Contact Bogner at (707) 822-1552.















