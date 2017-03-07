Arcata window placards urge solidarity

Paul Mann

Mad River Union

ARCATA – Cafés and eateries are displaying handbills in their storefront windows, proclaiming solidarity in response to the immigration and transgender policies enunciated by the Trump administration.

The 5 inch by 8 inch green manifesto is printed with bold black and white letters and it declares, “We Stand Here with You; You are Safe Here.”

At the top, it begins, “We Welcome” and lists a series of social classifications: All Ages, Races, Religions, Ethnicities, Spoken Languages, Gender Identities, Sexual Orientations, Countries of Origin, Abilities and Disabilities.

“Everyone” is welcome, the leaflet affirms.

Copies are free for the asking at the front counter at Northtown Organic Coffee House and Café at 1603 G St., the proprietor said.

Japhy’s Soup and Noodles restaurant is displaying the handbill prominently in the window next to the front door.

The handbills’ appearance is a rebuff to the widespread apprehensions stirred by the White House, voiced repeatedly at Rep. Jared Huffman’s (D-2nd District) recent Town Hall.

“I am very scared,” one plainspoken constituent stated with fervor, echoing the sadness and fear expressed by others.

“I don’t think [Trump] is mentally fit to be president,” she said.

Huffman went so far as to characterize Trump as “a demagogue.”

He voiced strong hope that the president’s political impact will galvanize a “citizenship renaissance,” a mass voter activism that returns Democrats to power in the 2018 midterm elections.

He called the exceptional turnout at his town hall, much larger than in the past, a harbinger of what he senses could be a new and dynamic civic-mindedness and ardent interest in national affairs.















