Arcata’s alternative car repair shop, Redwood Auto, may never reopen

ARCATA – When Redwood Automotive burned one night last month, it took out the only car repair shop with a Tibetian singing bowl at the front counter. It also left some motorists in actual tears.

For 25 years, the unconventional J Street service center has offered Arcatans an alternative to standard car repair shops. The mechanics didn’t wear uniforms, and the reception area was quirkily decorated with hippie knick-knackery and LGBTQ-friendly newspaper clippings.

And when you got your bill, it sometimes seemed incomplete compared to some other shops – there weren’t any surprise charges for problems you didn’t know about, nor any high-buck estimates for things that supposedly needed fixing. In fact, it was the opposite – counter guy Michael Morgan would mention that little things like stuck windows or busted battery hold-downs had been fixed, no charge.

But all that changed when a rogue electrical junction box burst into flame in the dead of night Jan. 24. Fortunately, the sturdily built, 1950-vintage structure held its ground until firefighters arrived. While flames burned a key structural joist and part of the roof, they were blocked from spreading to the rest of the shop by a row of car repair manuals on a shelf on the other side of the wall.

Still, the damage was extensive. The building now needs a new roof, electrical system and, if it sticks to the original design, nine new windows. If Redwood Auto is to reopen, it will also have to replace smoke-damaged equipment, and maybe some new mechanics.

All in all, semi-retired owner Sam Ellsworth is looking at a major dilemma. “It’s difficult for me,” he said. “I am questioning what direction to go in.”

Among the factors Ellsworth is weighing are the results of an engineering report, the findings of an insurance adjuster, the cooperativeness of the City of Arcata and the cost and hassle of reacquiring equipment and personnel after what will be a multi-month closure.

“In two weeks, we’ll have a much better idea as to what’s going to happen,” Ellsworth said.

City Senior Planner Joe Mateer said the shop is a nonconforming use in the area, which is zoned Residential Medium-Density. While the city is always pushing for housing and would like to see some apartments there, it’s also open to Redwood Auto carrying on as before if Ellsworth chooses to. Whatever he decides will require building plans for city approval.

“The city was very cooperative,” Ellsworth said. He's not always felt so sanguine about city building regulations, but was pleasantly surprised this time.

Perhaps most grievous is the toll on the five-person crew, most of whom have been laid off, and the customers who must now find alternatives to Redwood Auto’s iconoclastic culture.

“I wanted to build the business as a neighborhood resource,” Ellsworth said. “Not another business that would take the cash and run.”

“I’ve had people come here in tears,” said bookkeeper Patrick MacKenzie, still sorting out the finances in the now-denuded former reception area. As repairs proceed, the once merrily-cluttered shop has been gutted, its comforting contents all in storage.

Ellsworth said he’ll announce his decisions in an advertisement once he knows what he’s going to do.

Meanwhile, MacKenzie offered appreciation to customers. "Thank you, Humboldt County, for keeping us in business for 20-plus years," he said.








