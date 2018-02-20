Arcata’s CVPP needs you!

Mad River Union

ARCATA – The Arcata Police Department maintains a secondary force of volunteers to handle chores that don’t require sworn police officers, freeing them up for law enforcement.

Established in 1995, the Citizen Volunteer Patrol Program (CVPP) members make numerous contributions to the community including high visibility patrols through the neighborhoods and business districts of Arcata.

The CVPP program is a fun and exciting way to provide community service while learning new and interesting job dimensions. It is also a great way to meet new people and create lasting friendships. The assignments vary and are tailored to an individual’s interests and abilities. Sometimes CVPP members get to drive APD's vintage '57 Ford cruiser.

CVPP members perform vacation house checks, parade escorts, special event coverage, traffic control, emergency assistance during disasters, mobile command vehicle operations, graffiti abatement, clerical assistance, and much more. Citizens must be of good character and wish to support public safety and contribute to a healthy community.

Anyone interested in applying as a CVPP member can call (707) 822-2428 or contact APD liaison Sgt. Brian Hoffman at bhoffman@apd.org.















