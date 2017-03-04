Arcata’s Vets Hall happenings

The Arcata Veterans Memorial Building continues to expand its services and uncover its own history. Top left, interns from Humboldt State University sift through the hall’s formerly scattered artifacts, which are being organized and cataloged. Photos by KLH | Union

Vintage copies of the Union documenting hall doings from the olden days.

The kitchen was busy Sunday morning as vets prepared Sunday breakfast, a weekly 10 a.m. event followed by bingo at noon.

Shuffleboard is now part of the canteen’s amusement amenities.

The mounted moose in the office looks on stoically.

Check arcataveteranshall.org and Facebook/Arcata Veterans Memorial for the latest Vets Hall news.















