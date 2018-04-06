Arrest in July, 2017 shooting case

City of Arcata

ATTEMPTED HOMICIDE SUSPECT IN CUSTODY

In July of 2017, the Arcata Police Department responded to the report of a shooting at a house party in the 200 Blk of 12th Street. The incident resulted in one subject being shot in the leg. Investigators identified Elijah Stonebear Williams, 20, of Fortuna as the suspect in the shooting.

Over the past months, investigators, assisted by the Fortuna Police Department, the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office, the Humboldt County Drug Task Force and the U.S. Marshal's Service, have worked toward locating Williams. Numerous search warrants were served and dozens of locations explored in an attempt to locate Williams.

On 04/05/2018, following the search of a residence in Arcata where Williams had been recently staying, Williams surrendered to officers from the Fortuna Police Department.

Williams was booked into the Humboldt County Correctional Facility on charges of Attempted Murder.
















