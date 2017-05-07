At the Market: Thirty years, but who’s counting?

Bob Filbey sporting his sparkly sombrero is a familiar sight at the Farmers' Market on the Plaza.

After all, he’s been selling his cactus and succulents there for 30 years.

“I'm number seven on the seniority chart,” he said, grinning.

Filbey started out selling old fashioned roses, heathers and alpine plants. But the cacti and succulents were the bestsellers, so he went with success.

It was a pleasure to see the young people who came to his booth while we talked. Each one approached the task of choosing among hundreds of potted specimens with seriousness and delight.

Filbey answered questions about plant care and lore with the same seriousness and with a wonderful sense of humor.

Every customer got the full Filbey treatment and went away happy. Isn't that what shopping at the Farmers’ Market is all about?

Filbey trained as a scientist in brain research but “moved to the woods and lived off the grid for 30 years in SoHum.”

He moved north to Blue Lake for the climate, leaving behind a life where “you have to lay in the river all summer.”

In the northern part of the county he gets more done. “Here you can work all the time,” he said.

But his plant business isn’t all science and glamor.

“I thought I’d be on the leading edge of genetics and breeding,” he said. “But what I do most is mix soil and weed.”

Filbey has much to keep him busy. He’s a political cartoonist, an artist, the creator of the popular and often plagiarized Bigfoot Map, and follows many other pursuits.

One of his first jobs was as a ride operator at Disneyland.

“You can’t get the carney out of me,” he said.

He worked at the park for three years from 1965 to 1968, but committed the cardinal sin of leaving the job before the season ended on Labor Day. He was off to graduate school but the Disney folks were so not understanding.

“When I turned in my employee card, they ceremoniously cut it in half and told me ‘You’ll never work here again!’,” he explained.

Filbey didn’t let it bother him. He's a philosophical kind of guy, happy to be selling cacti at the market. “This is my best job but it pays the least,” he said with a smile. He told a story about a recent cactuscide with irony.

“My goat made a raid last week. He took out two trays of plants just by sampling.”

So cacti in Humboldt? Really?

“They make great houseplants,” Filbey said. “They like the dry air in houses. Many of these are from South America. Think of the fog in the Andes.”

A student from HSU came by and bought a blooming little cactus. She told us that she had been buying one every weekend until her dorm room windowsill was full.

Another couple took a long time over their selections, commenting on the symmetry of one ribbed cactus and the numerous buds about to open on another. They finally decided on three. The transaction took a long time but everyone involved was patient and utterly focused.

Filbey can only be found at the Saturday market in Arcata. “I used to do five markets a week,” he said. He's 70 now and can do what he wants.

He gave advice on watering and on getting a cactus spine out of a finger.

“Take it out immediately,” he said, showing a callused finger where a spine had stayed too long. “Take them out one by one. Spines are bad for joints and tendons, as they often have one or two poisons.”

The most asked question by shoppers was about watering.

“Let them dry out, then water,” he said, counseling patience.

Patience with a smile seems like good advice from a man who once was commissioned by Mother Earth News to draw the history of Humboldt County in a 10-page cartoon.

bigfootcollections.com
















