Band’s musical mischief matters as Crabs snap losing streak

Rick Macey

Mad River Union

ARCATA – Baseball is a mind game as much as it is a sport of physical skill. For the Humboldt Crabs, the psychology of winning that deserted them for much of last week resurfaced for a lopsided 14-6 victory Sunday over the Pacific Union Financial Capitalists at Arcata Ball Park.

With nine runs in the fourth inning and four in the fifth, the Crabs (35-7) reversed a losing streak of three games with a barrage of timely hits, walks and runs. The visitors were never in the contest, adding their six runs late in the game.

It was a performance which manager Robin Guiver said put the past week’s slide “in the rear view mirror.”

Since the teams began to play each other three years ago, the Capitalists have proven to be one of Humboldt’s toughest opponents. Neither squad has managed a series sweep up to this point.

One of the players who personifies the mind game is Jeremiah “J.B.” Burks, a sophomore infielder out of Fresno State. He leads the team in bases on balls with 30 in 32 games for an average of almost one walk per game.

“It’s just seeing pitches, staying relaxed, and being confident in what you do,” Burks said. “It’s also about the coaches, my teammates, everyone around us. That’s a big help.”

Walks are an underrated part of a potent offense. Back in 1887, the pro game’s early innovators considered a base on balls so important that it counted as a hit in batting average. That rule changed when it became obvious that successfully putting a ball in play was much harder, yet a base on balls remains a defining standard in the mental duel between pitchers and hitters.

“J.B. has been awesome,” said Guiver. ”He’s been steady for us throughout the summer.”

From the clubhouse to the stands, the Crabs have a clear edge in the mind game, not least because they play most games in Arcata. One of the team’s most important off-field asset – a group of fans who can’t help but stand out - is the World Famous Crabgrass Band.

You want musical mischief?

The Crabgrass band members have it covered.

“They always make the ballpark fun, win or lose,” Guiver said. “It’s something I talk to players about when I recruit them. Most teams don’t have a band. It’s a really cool thing.”

For Arcata resident Matthew Morgan, a 22-year veteran of the band, Crabs games are a family affair. His wife, Sara, and two of his kids - Abigail and Wesley - were there on Sunday, all of them playing their instruments and making their contribution to the psychological edge for the Crabs.

Morgan took a few moments to backtrack the years and figure out how many seasons he has been part of the tuneful troublemakers. It was a couple years before his first child, Lucas, was born.

“I was in the Marching Lumberjacks at HSU,” Morgan said of his initial experience, “and I stayed here for the summer. Hold on a second..."

He interrupted the interview to join in a short “Go Crabs Go” melody.

“The most obvious reasons for being here is that it’s a winning trifecta of baseball, music, and beer,” he said. “You can’t really go wrong with baseball, music, and beer. That’s pretty much my life. So I’m going to play some music now …”

Morgan and his family members joined in a couple of razzing Batman measures to tease the opposing pitcher for a low, wild pitch. “Duh-duh-duh-duh dirt ball!”

Farther up in the bleachers, in a tie-dye shirt (the band has a unique combination of fashionistas, but let’s save that for another story), among the cluster of musical clowns was Hugh Scanlon. He is one of the co-founders of the Crabgrass band. It made its debut in 1983.

Scanlon has performed trombone with the group every summer season since then, except for two years when he wasn’t living in the area. That’s at least 30 years.

Not exactly a rookie. “Not exactly,” he agreed.

He said that many band members played at Humboldt State, but that just as many did not. “We are a group of community members. All you have to do is bring your horn, the Crabs organization will let you in, and you play with the band.”

Scanlon said it was a “combination of things” that led to the creation of the band.

“The Crabs have always been a great organization. They do a good job of putting people in the ballpark. When I was young I remember going to Giants games and there was always this little Dixieland jazz band at the ball game. We had a group of musicians who were here at Humboldt and around for the summer.”

Scanlon floated the idea of an informal baseball band.

His musician friends were interested, so he approached the Crabs management, who agreed to give it a try. “And here we still are,” he said.

He said about six years ago the Crabs commissioned a customer satisfaction survey, and the results confirmed that the band generates revenue. “When people know the band is going to be here, attendance goes up,” Scanlon said.

It’s a trade - some of the best seats in the ballpark for the band so the Crabs can fill even more spectator space. Enlightened self-interest in action.

“We have a good time playing and we get to see some great baseball,” he said.

The Crabgrass band has a method to its badness. Certain tunes are reserved for specific situations. “Go Crabs Go” is an instantly recognizable variation of a time-honored cheer, and the aforementioned Batman TV tune brings a smile to the faces of many fans. And a home run is celebrated with a rousing rendition of the 1896 classic “Hot Time in the Old Town.”

The band also plays a variety of other tunes, including several arena rock standards of the 1970s and ‘80s, including “Crazy on You,” “Walk this Way,”“Carry on My Wayward Son,” and, of course, “Don’t Fear the Reaper,” although there’s never enough cowbell in that one.

For a majority of the songs they play, the arrangements were done by band members.

According to conductor - no, wait, he insisted on being called “facilitator” - Gordon Johnson, every outing with the band is a “gestalt of beauty and horror.” Exactly what that means is perhaps best left as an enduring mystery.

As facilitator for about two decades, Johnson is in a good position to fill in some blanks about the band. For instance, there are roughly 40 members of the group, although it’s uncommon for everyone on the list to show up. The average band turnout is two dozen, give or take a few, with more on weekends.

Finally, there is no disputing that the World Famous Crabgrass Band adds immeasurably to the unique Humboldt Crabs experience.

“They play great music, they’re fun to have around, and they’re good at heckling,” Crabs manager Robin Guiver said.















