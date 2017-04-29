Bay Trail challenge denied, construction will proceed

Kevin L. Hoover

Mad River Union

HUMBOLDT BAY – A legal effort to halt construction on the Humboldt Bay Trail North has been denied, though the underlying lawsuit remains in motion – for now.

Judge Timothy Cissna today rejected construction contractor Mercer Fraser Company's request for a preliminary injunction halting work the Humboldt Bay Trail North, whose groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for next Wednesday at 4 p.m. Rejection of the injunction, which would have stopped construction on the multimillion-dollar project, follows Cissna's denial last month of a Temporary Restraining Order that Mercer-Fraser had asked for.

City Attorney Nancy Diamond said preliminary injunctions are generally regarded as an indication of the viability of an underlying writ of mandate, or lawsuit, such as the one pending against the City of Arcata. Putting herself in her legal opponent's situation, Diamond said that if she was representing Mercer-Fraser, "I would advise my client not to proceed, because this is an indication they are not likely to prevail."

Mercer-Fraser contends that the city bungled the bidding process on the nearly $5 million trail project, with flaws in city documents inducing a number of errors by contractors who had submitted bids. The company has asked that it be awarded the contract for the trail rather than winning bidder McCullough Construction.

The city has stated that the errors Mercer-Fraser has cited are trivial, and basically on the level of typographical errors that didn't substantively affect the integrity of the bidding process. The city also contends that a work stoppage would cause millions of dollars in grants for the project to be withdrawn, effectively killing the entire project.

"We are elated with the judge's ruling," said Dena McCullough, vice president of McCullough Construction. "It clearly shows there's no merit to his lawsuit," she added, referring to Mercer-Fraser President Justin Zabel. Zabel and his attorney, Erin McDonough, did not immediately return Friday afternoon calls for comment.

McCullough said she was relieved that the project, in which her company has already begun preparatory work, could now proceed. She said she was looking forward to next week's groundbreaking event. "I'll be the one with a big smile on my face," she said.















