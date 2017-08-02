Baywood logging decision delayed

Kevin L. Hoover

Mad River Union

SUNNY BRAESIDE – Approval of the proposed timber harvest at Baywood Golf and Country Club has been postponed until at least Friday, Aug. 4. The plan, which would allow year-round logging at the Buttermilk Lane golf course for up to five years, has drawn stiff and detailed objections from neighbors and residents along the log-hauling route, as well as some support.

The harvest underwent its second review at the Fortuna office of the California Dept. of Forestry and Fire Protection (CalFire) on June 28, and received penultimate approval July 5. Final approval by the regional CalFire office in Santa Rosa was nominally expected within 15 days of that signoff.

But according to Dominik Schwab, a forester and resource manager with CalFire in Santa Rosa, more time was needed for a thoroughgoing review of THP 1-17-044HUM.

The delay, Schwab said, was routine, and necessary in order to have more time to review the plan and make sure all public comments have been addressed. He said there weren’t any particular sticking points, and no decisions have been made.

“It’s not unusual,” Schwab said. “We’re evaluating the plan as a whole.”

Once a decision is made, Schwab said, it will be posted within a working day on CalFire’s ftp page, along with the THP and public comments:

ftp://thp.fire.ca.gov/THPLibrary/North_Coast_Region/THPs/THPs2017/1-17-044HUM/. Log on as a guest to get around the password requirement.























































