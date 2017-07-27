Baywood THP headed for approval, logging could start in August

Others led multi-page letters detailing multiple objections to, and possible problems with the plan. These include negative impacts such as noise and pollution on neighbors, both those bordering the golf course as well as some along the hauling route. More objections involved the harvest exposing neighboring properties’ trees to blowdown, the noise and hazard of daily log trucks on narrow Buttermilk Lane – especially near Sunny Brae Middle School (SBMS), wear on roads, loss of wildlife habitat, loss of aesthetic values, reduction of property values, impacts on streams and endangered species, erosion, silting, the completeness of the paperwork and more.

CalFire and other relevant regulatory agencies lodged a number of concerns as well. These were based on on- going reviews of the evolving plan, public comment and an onsite Pre-Harvest Inspection (PHI) which took place June 6. The North Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board and California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) walked the course with Holmgren and CalFire during the PHI.

Water Quality was mainly interested in keeping sediment from fouling waterways and preserving tree canopy over them. The course’s heavily altered hydrology was generally evaluated. It includes artificial ponds created for golf course irrigation plus connecting pipes. Baywood calls these ponds Class IV watercourses, and wanted to harvest trees growing at the ponds’ edge. But Water Quality said no to that, citing insufficient canopy and the trees being too close to water. The agency said the ponds should be reclassified as Class II watercourses. It also discovered a badly installed culvert that’s eroding a channel, with pieces of plastic and concrete added to try to abate the erosion. Water Quality wants the plastic and concrete removed where possible without causing further damage, then “appropriately sized rock armoring” installed.

CDFW evaluated habitat conditions and asked that corrections be made to maps. These regarded various watercourses which were unidentified or had their classification mislabeled.

CalFire noted a number of anomalies, from shortcomings in mapping and watercourse labeling to inadequate supporting documentation.

All the outstanding flaws were brought to Holmgren’s attention at the June 29 second review. Poring over the latest draft of the THP, Review Team Chair Bill Forsberg noted numerous remaining references to Class IV watercourse which were supposed to have been corrected to Class II. He told Holmgren to “do a check and fix any mentions of Class IV to Class II. Is that clear?”

“Yes, sir,” Holmgren replied.

Sunny Brae resident Liz Finger participated by phone, representing the Jacoby Creek Protection Association. She said Baywood’s logging has riled at least one club member who owns property bordering the golf course, and who has hired a lawyer to look at possible violations of the club’s by-laws.

While some members were taken by surprise by the logging plans and are pressing for a vote of the member- ship on the matter, that controversy is internal to Baywood and outside CalFire’s purview.