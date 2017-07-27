Baywood THP headed for approval, logging could start in August

Kevin L. Hoover
Mad River Union
SUNNY BRAE/BAYSIDE – Now that Baywood Golf & Country Club’s Timber Harvest Plan (THP) has passed its second review, the logging trucks could start rolling up and down Sunny Brae’s Buttermilk Lane next month.
Baywood hopes to log about 73 forested and grassland acres in and around its Bayside golf course over the next few years in order to bolster its finances (Union, April 5). The plan, THP 1-17-044HUM, has drawn both support and fierce objections by area residents.
Draft versions of the THP were riddled with errors substantive and typographical, though following a June 29 Second Review at the Fortuna office of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CalFire), the plan was further amended and corrected. On July 4, Baywood’s registered professional forester, Cameron Holmgren, signed off on the changes. On July 5, CalFire Review team Chair Bill Forsberg found the plan conformant with the agency’s standards, with all significant impacts mitigated. Final, state-level approval must be determined within 15 working days, and appears likely.
If approved, logging could take place year-round for up to five years, though winter operations would be minimized, as wet weather limits industrial activity. Baywood would like to get the project completed in as few as two years. Hauling out the logs would require an estimated 200 truck trips up and down Buttermilk Lane.
Of five public comments on the Baywood THP submitted to CalFire, two supported it and three logged objections to it. Most enthusiastic was 66-year Bayside resident Linda Palmrose, who fondly recalled the pre-Baywood era landscape. Aerial photos indicate that the area was first used as a golf course before 1948. Other accounts state that the course’s “back nine” holes were created in 1957, with the front nine added in the 1960s.
“When I was a kid, Bayside was open and beautiful, contrary to the jungle it has become,” Palmrose said, calling the harvest “a favor” to Bayside. “I would hope that they would harvest every tree on their parcel, which would help in making that area beautiful again,” she added.
Others led multi-page letters detailing multiple objections to, and possible problems with the plan. These include negative impacts such as noise and pollution on neighbors, both those bordering the golf course as well as some along the hauling route. More objections involved the harvest exposing neighboring properties’ trees to blowdown, the noise and hazard of daily log trucks on narrow Buttermilk Lane – especially near Sunny Brae Middle School (SBMS), wear on roads, loss of wildlife habitat, loss of aesthetic values, reduction of property values, impacts on streams and endangered species, erosion, silting, the completeness of the paperwork and more.
CalFire and other relevant regulatory agencies lodged a number of concerns as well. These were based on on- going reviews of the evolving plan, public comment and an onsite Pre-Harvest Inspection (PHI) which took place June 6. The North Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board and California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) walked the course with Holmgren and CalFire during the PHI.
Water Quality was mainly interested in keeping sediment from fouling waterways and preserving tree canopy over them. The course’s heavily altered hydrology was generally evaluated. It includes artificial ponds created for golf course irrigation plus connecting pipes. Baywood calls these ponds Class IV watercourses, and wanted to harvest trees growing at the ponds’ edge. But Water Quality said no to that, citing insufficient canopy and the trees being too close to water. The agency said the ponds should be reclassified as Class II watercourses. It also discovered a badly installed culvert that’s eroding a channel, with pieces of plastic and concrete added to try to abate the erosion. Water Quality wants the plastic and concrete removed where possible without causing further damage, then “appropriately sized rock armoring” installed.
CDFW evaluated habitat conditions and asked that corrections be made to maps. These regarded various watercourses which were unidentified or had their classification mislabeled.
CalFire noted a number of anomalies, from shortcomings in mapping and watercourse labeling to inadequate supporting documentation.
All the outstanding flaws were brought to Holmgren’s attention at the June 29 second review. Poring over the latest draft of the THP, Review Team Chair Bill Forsberg noted numerous remaining references to Class IV watercourse which were supposed to have been corrected to Class II. He told Holmgren to “do a check and fix any mentions of Class IV to Class II. Is that clear?”
“Yes, sir,” Holmgren replied.
Sunny Brae resident Liz Finger participated by phone, representing the Jacoby Creek Protection Association. She said Baywood’s logging has riled at least one club member who owns property bordering the golf course, and who has hired a lawyer to look at possible violations of the club’s by-laws.
While some members were taken by surprise by the logging plans and are pressing for a vote of the member- ship on the matter, that controversy is internal to Baywood and outside CalFire’s purview.
Finger raised a number of issues, including traffic safety, blowdown and other impacts on the community. She said that persistently spotty and vague information provided by Holmgren and Baywood reflected a “very inadequate” response to issues raised by citizens, some of whom are “very upset.” As an example, the surprise that logging operations could occur year-round rather than just over the summer as initially announced “felt rather disingenuous,” Finger said.
Forsberg said his agency was asking Holmgren and Baywood to “be respectful of adjacent property owners’ concerns.” He said he had confidence in the plan’s environmental mitigation measures. “I feel pretty comfortable with this plan,” Forsberg said.
Sunny Brae resident Daryl Chinn, who lives on Buttermilk Lane, detailed numerous problems with using that street as a log hauling route. It’s narrow, has no sidewalks for pedestrian refuge in some stretches and its 25 mph speed limit is constantly violated.
A major issue was safety of Sunny Brae Middle School students. Holmgren has resisted specifying school dropoff and pickup hours, offering only vague and unenforceable language insofar as truck traffic during peak periods. He dismissed a suggestion that hundreds of students swarm the school during those times.
Holmgren said that in the three months since the THP was announced, he’d been unable to establish contact with SBMS’s principal or superintendent, nor had he been able to obtain a school schedule so as to specify hours during which truck passage would be restricted. After considerable discussion, Forsberg instructed Holmgren to list school start and end times and add them to the traffic safety mitigations.
Log trucks will not pass the school a half hour before the start of classes, and 15 minutes before and after classes end. Truck drivers are to be supplied a copy of the school schedule.
Tom Wheeler, executive director and staff attorney for the Arcata-based Environmental Protection Information Center (EPIC), has followed the Baywood THP process, filed technical objections and attempted to keep citizens informed. Wheeler lamented the sluggish response to citizen concerns by Holmgren and CalFire, and the difficulty of getting revisions. “Watching this sausage get made has been an eye-opener for the community,” he said.
Download the THP, revisions and public comments at ftp://thp. re.ca.gov/THPLibrary/North_Coast_Region/THPs/THPs2017/1-17-044HUM/. Log in as a guest to get around the password requirement.