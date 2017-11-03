Beer heist turns violent; employees attacked; suspect fights deputies

Mad River Union

McKINLEYVILLE – Two juveniles were arrested on the morning of Thursday, Nov. 2 after they allegedly tried to shoplift beer from a McKinleyville market and then physically attacked employees when they got caught.

Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the market at 6:40 a.m. after receiving a report that employees at Ray’s Food Place were being assaulted by the juveniles after the would-be shoplifters were confronted.

When the suspects heard the sirens coming, they stopped their attack and fled on foot.

Deputies found the juveniles just down the street near School Road and Bugenig Avenue.

One of the suspects was taken into custody, but the other boy refused deputies’ commands and decided to put up a fight.

“The combative suspect was Tased with little or no effect,” states a press release from the Sheriff’s Office. “Deputies engaged in a lengthy physical struggle with the suspect. The deputies who were eventually able to overcome the suspect and place him in handcuffs.”

Both suspects are 17 years old and their names are being withheld because they are juveniles.

The combative kid was arrested on suspicion of robbery, resisting arrest and battery on a peace officer. He received minor abrasions during the incident and was treated at Mad River Community Hospital in Arcata before being booked into Juvenile Hall in Eureka.

The other boy was arrested on suspicion of robbery, and also booked into Juvenile Hall.

One deputy received minor injuries and was treated at the hospital. The employees who were assaulted also received minor injuries.
























































