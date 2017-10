Fieldbrook Community Hall, formerly the Fieldbrook Grange, now affiliated with the California Guild, is holding a mullti-family estate, moving & downsizing rummage sale Friday, Nov. 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 4926 Fieldbrook Rd. in Fieldbrook.

Profits from space rentals go toward keeping our hall open for public rentals, meetings and youth group activities. For additional information call (707) 839-1705.