Big Bottoms pot plant planned – Subscribe to read!

Kevin L. Hoover

Mad River Union

ARCATA – For years, Sun Valley Floral Farms has been asked whether they’d get into the cannabis cultivation business once the drug was legalized. The answer has been, consistently and adamantly: no.

That’s still the case, despite what might seem like an ideal and highly profitable extension of the company’s land assets and cultivation skills. “I don’t see that happening,” said Lane Devries, Sun Valley CEO. “That’s not our intent.”

But now, the Arcata Bottom-based flower company is laying the groundwork for a cannabis facility on the south side of its sprawling Bottoms complex – one it would sell when and if it is approved...

