Birthday balloons knock out Arcata power

ARCATA – Balloons reportedly released during a children's birthday party at the Arcata Community Pool made contact with power lines on 16th Street at about 2 p.m. today, leading to a power outage affecting about 2,700 Arcata residents.

PG&E responded to mend lines while Arcata Police volunteers stood watch over the balloon collision site. A singed mylar balloon lie in a gutter in front of nearby Stewart School.

Downtown stores were closed or operating in the dark, while major portions of Arcata and Sunny Brae are affected. PG&E's outage map suggests power may be restored by 7 p.m. A line worker at 16th and H streets said the balloons "cross-phased' the lines, dropping them to the ground up and down the block.

A witness to the balloon incident said the short circuit created a spectacular display of electrical fire, followed by the smell of burned wires. Citizen Volunteer Patroller Paul Wilson warded passersby away from a still-downed line near the Community Pool.















