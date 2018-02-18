Birthday balloons knock out Arcata power

A suspect singed mylar balloon in the gutter near the power line fire. KLH | Union

PG&E workers at 16th & H streets. KLH | Union

Mad River Union

ARCATA – Balloons reportedly released during a children's birthday party at the Arcata Community Pool made contact with power lines on 16th Street at about 2 p.m. today, leading to a power outage affecting about 2,700 Arcata residents.

PG&E responded to mend lines while Arcata Police volunteers stood watch over the balloon collision site. A singed mylar balloon lie in a gutter in front of nearby Stewart School.

Arcata Police Citizen Volunteer Patroller Paul Wilson left his grandson's basketball game to protect people from the downed power line on 16th Street. KLH | Union

Downtown stores were closed or operating in the dark, while major portions of Arcata and Sunny Brae are affected. PG&E's outage map suggests power may be restored by 7 p.m. A line worker at 16th and H streets said the balloons "cross-phased' the lines, dropping them to the ground up and down the block.

A witness to the balloon incident said the short circuit created a spectacular display of electrical fire, followed by the smell of burned wires. Citizen Volunteer Patroller Paul Wilson warded passersby away from a still-downed line near the Community Pool.

The downed line on 16th Street. KLH | Union







Authors

Top