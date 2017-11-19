Blessing of the Fleet on Thanksgiving 2017

Marna Powell

Special to the Union

TRINIDAD – The Trinidad fishing community invites you to join us for the 22nd annual Blessing of the Fleet on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 23 at 10 a.m. in front of the Trinidad Memorial Lighthouse at the corner of Trinity and Edwards streets. Everyone is welcome.

This is a family-friendly event. Axel Lindgren III and his family will give a traditional Native blessing facing to the four directions followed by a blessing from Officiant Dana Hope, M.A. Enjoy live music performed by the Redwood Ramblers playing classic country covers, featuring Charlie Rylee on guitar and vocals; and Linda Seufert on keyboard and vocals.

Trinidad Rancheria will once again warm us up with complimentary fresh coffee, hot chocolate and snacks.

Each year the Trinidad School fourth-grade students draw pictures of the fishing boats and write poems to honor our fishermen. One drawing will be used for next year’s poster. Be sure to check out their colorful art display that will be hanging along the fence at Trinidad Bay Bed and Breakfast across from the Memorial Lighthouse. This year’s poster art was drawn last year by Maelah Hanshaw.

Our event is made possible thanks to our sponsors: the Greater Trinidad Chamber of Commerce, Trinidad Bay Fishermen’s Marketing Association and Trinidad Rancheria.

For 22 years a group of hard-working commercial fishermen’s wives and loved ones put on this event at the start of crab season to send some love and blessings out to all of our local fishermen.

Our extended community is encouraged to come join us in sending as many blessings as possible to the dedicated men and women who work on the water.

In case of rain, we will move to the Trinidad Town Hall.

For more information, call Marge O’Brien at (707) 677-3316.















