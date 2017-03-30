Blue Lake needs some chill time before this year’s Mad River Fest

Zink Plurfton

Madness Ribber Funion

BLUE LAKE, APRIL 1 – The Peaceable Hamlet of Blue Lake decided to take a night off and get to bed early for once so it can rest up for this Summer’s Mad River Festival.

“I’m just gonna stay in tonight” said Blue Lake. “OK?”

The peaceable hamlet of 1,300 people confessed that it had been out drinking the night before and just wanted to lay low for now.

“I went over to Mad River Brewery to see Wild Otis and had a burger and a couple of pints” the overachiever community recalled. “Then I wandered over to the Logger, and KingFoot was playing so I hung out and had a few more. There were a bunch of kids from Dell’Arte’ there, too. Next thing you know, I woke up under the Hatchery Road Bridge wearing a clown nose.”

Though hungover, the plucky little city rallied in the morning enough to make it to work on time, though no one really knows what Blue Lake does for a living.

“Y’know, the 26th annual Mad River Festival is coming up June 15th through July 16th, and I gotta get some rest” said Blue Lake, sitting in the sun on the patio. “There’s also Annie and Mary Day, and then Hoptoberfest in the Fall.”

Blue Lake sighed. “It’s a lot of work being the Center of the Universe.”

When asked about its plans for the rest of the day, Blue Lake said it might go for a walk along the levy, and then maybe meet Arcata for a game of bocce ball down at Perigot Park.

And tonight?

“I dunno,” said Blue Lake. “I’ll probably end up down at the brewery again. I always do. I hear the Undercovers are playing ...”

“But after that I’m just gonna go home, watch NetFlix and chill”















