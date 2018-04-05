Blue Lake Notes: Baseball, Bocce Ball, breakfast and more

Take me out to the ball game...It’s that time of year again, time for some little league and softball games! The Blue Lake Museum re-opens Sunday, April 8, and one of their many amazing revolving exhibits will be Baseball in Blue Lake, and beyond. Come look at old baseball and softball memorabilia and reminisce the old times. View pictures, old uniforms and more!

And the following weekend is opening day of the Blue Lake/Fieldbrook Little League, which will have its usual parade and ceremony. More of that later!

The Blue Lake Chamber of Commerce meets Monday, April 9 at the Mad River Brewery. On Wednesday, April 11, the Mad River Grange will have its regular monthly meeting.

And speaking of the Grange, don’t forget the monthly breakfast coming up on Sunday, April 8. This month’s special will be breakfast sandwiches – choose your favorite meat, and combine that with cheese and an egg inside an English muffin, and poof – a breakfast sandwich.

The Ladies of the Lake are this week’s recipient of Mad River’s Pints for Non Profits. Come on out on Wednesday, April 4 and support one of our amazing civic groups that donate so much time and energy to Blue Lake.

And keep your eyes open over the next couple of weeks for some new and exciting events, like drop-in Bocce Ball and the Spring Break Camp. The City of Blue Lake is happy to have Nathan Sailor on staff as our new Parks and Recreation Director, and we look forward to fresh and new ideas yet to come!

Besides all this, there are plenty of public meetings to attend. If Economic Development is your passion, come on out to the Economic Development Commission meetings on the first and third Tuesdays of every month at 3:30 p.m. The Public Safety Commission meeting has already taken place, as it meets the first Monday of every month at 6 p.m., and then there is the Blue Lake City Council meeting on Tuesday, April 10 at 7 p.m. All of these public meetings take place at the Skinner Store, located behind City Hall at 111 Greenwood Rd.

