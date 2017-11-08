Blue Lake Notes: Blue Lake ramps up for holidays with Pretzel Jell-O Salad and more

It’s the beginning of the holiday season: Thanksgiving, Hanukah, Christmas, Kwanzaa and New Year’s. With that, the City of Blue Lake is the place to be for activities, shopping, and holiday spirit.

Blue Lake Artisans Collective

The new Blue Lake Artisans Collective will be opening soon in the Blue Lake Emporium Building at 111 H St. (but really it’s on Hatchery Road – Blue Lake addresses are just odd like that), across from the Mad River Grange. The collective hosts the Blue Lake Chamber of Commerce mixer today, Nov. 8, with the Grand Opening to take place Sunday, Nov. 12 at 9:30 a.m. This will coincide with the Mad River Grange Breakfast, so come on by for some good eats, and then see what the artists of Blue Lake have to offer.

The collective will have this “Holiday Market” open for the remaining weekends in November through the Christmas weekend, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday. It will open earlier at 9:30 a.m. on Grange breakfast Sundays, Nov. 12 and Dec. 10.

This has been made possible thanks to a partnership with the Ink People Dream Maker Program and through the efforts of several Blue Lake artisans, citizens and Chamber of Commerce members.

Fall Museum Salad Luncheon

Something else going on this week is the annual Fall Museum Salad Luncheon Thursday, Nov. 9 at the Mad River Grange. Cost is $8, and besides luncheon favorites like Frogeye Salad, Pretzel-Jell-O Salad, and Pat Spini’s famous beans (prepared this year by Barbara Hash), there will be a basket raffle and 50/50 drawing. This annual luncheon is sponsored by the Wha-Nikas Women’s Club of Blue Lake, and all proceeds help support the Blue Lake Museum.

Blue Lake City Council

One last thing to note is that there will only be one City Council meeting for the month, on Tuesday, Nov. 14. This is the best place for citizens to become involved in the community. Council and other commission meetings are always open to the public, and the agenda is posted outside City Hall and two other public locations, as well as on the website 72 hours prior to any regular meeting, and 24 hours prior to any special meeting.

Enjoy the upcoming fall/winter weather, the shorter days, and the holiday spirit that will soon be bountiful.

April Sousa is a resident of Blue Lake, member of the Grange and Wha-Nika, and city clerk for the City of Blue Lake.















