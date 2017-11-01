Blue Lake Notes: Eat, dine, shop in Blue Lake

With this warm fall weather, Blue Lake is the best place to come and hang out. We have a beautiful trail that surrounds our Powers Creek District (formerly known as the Blue Lake Business Park). Take a walk on the levee and behind the brewery on a sunny and warm Blue Lake afternoon and then find some time to attend some of the other amazing activities that are happening in Blue Lake.

Fall Salad Luncheon

The annual Fall Salad Luncheon, a benefit for the Blue Lake Museum, which was originally scheduled for Oct. 26 has been rescheduled for Thursday, Nov. 9. from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., still at the Mad River Grange, 110 Hatchery Rd. I hope to see you there!

More museum fun

And speaking of the museum, today, Nov. 1 the Blue Lake Museum will be the recipient of Pints for Nonprofits at the Mad River Brewery. While Pints for Nonprofits takes place all day long, members of the Blue Lake Museum will be present at 6 p.m. for fellowship and conversation. There will be baked goods to buy with a donation, basket raffle, and music!

Support the fire department

The Board of Directors of the Blue Lake Fire District presents an informational meeting regarding Special Tax Measure Y (on the Nov. 7 ballot) today, Nov. 1 at 6:30 p.m. at the Blue Lake Fire Hall on First Ave.

There is also the sixth annual Fundraiser Tri-tip Dinner and Silent Auction put on by the Blue Lake Volunteer Fire Department Saturday, Nov. 4 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The proceeds benefit the department. Talk to a volunteer firefighter for pre-sale tickets! Only $15 /$10 for kids 12 and under.

More shopping in Blue Lake

I’m so happy to announce that the new Blue Lake Artisans Collective is becoming a reality, and soon there will be shopping events planned in the historic Blue Lake Emporium building, across from the Mad River Grange. Keep your eyes peeled, as the Grand Opening will be Sunday, Nov. 12 after the Grange Breakfast. More on all this next time!

April Sousa is a Blue Lake resident, member of the Mad River Grange and the Wha-Nika Women’s Club and city clerk for the City of Blue Lake.















