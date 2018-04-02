Blue Lake Notes: Firefighter honored

I probably should have something super witty to say for this April Fool edition, but alas, I only have the happenings of my favorite little town.

Recently, the Fire Department had their Ladies Night and Awards ceremony, where the firefighter of the year was presented to Daniel Komins. The Blue Lake School 8th grade class helped serve the meal at ladies night, and it was announced that the fabulous Tony Kimura, 8th grade teacher at Blue Lake School for the past several years, is retiring.

Blue Lake Parks and Recreation will be having a free egg hunt on the Saturday, March 31 at Perigot Park. Last year, 1,000 eggs were hidden, and there were not enough to go around! This year, over 4,000 eggs will be hidden full of wonderful little treasures, so come on out! I think even the weather may cooperate.

Baseball season is beginning… soon Iorge field will be filled with little league games. Come on out and cheer on the teams! More on that in the next column.

As always, have a wonderful week, and come enjoy our little city!
















