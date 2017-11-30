Blue Lake Notes: Happy little hamlet

The happy little town of Blue Lake is ready for you to come and visit. The Holiday Market has been bustling each weekend with artisan joy. The Chamber of Commerce has also put up a “holiday tree” that will soon be lit with lights. Keep your eyes out for the tree lighting and caroling that will happen this season.

For those of you needing a little holiday cheer, consider coming out to the Blue Lake Fire Hall, at the corner of First and Greenwood, for a wreath-making workshop. There are three workshops to choose from: Saturday, Dec. 2 at 3:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 3 at 11 a.m. and again at 2:30 p.m. Cost is $30; all supplies are provided so that you will be able to go home with a beautiful holiday wreath to adorn your front door! This is a benefit for the eighth grade class at Blue Lake School.

Taste of Blue Lake is not that far away. Don’t wait to purchase your ticket; you may end up missing out. Only a set number of tickets are being sold for this event that will showcase the food and drink of the Blue Lake area, including, but not limited to, Blackberry Bramble, Mad River Brewery, Fish Brothers, Tomaso’s Specialty Foods, Sjaak’s Chocolates and Jewell Distillery. Tickets can be purchased from the Logger Bar, Jewell Distillery, and Mad River Brewery.















