Blue Lake Notes: Horsing around in the peaceable hamlet

Christmas is almost here! Just a couple of items to remind you of, but mostly ... enjoy the season. On Wednesday, Dec. 20 is the Grange Christmas Caroling at 6:30 p.m. at the Mad River Grange, located at 110 Hatchery Rd.

Saturday, Dec. 23 is the very very last day of the Blue Lake Artisan’s Collective Holiday Market, located at 111 Hatchery Rd., across the street from the Grange.

City Hall will be closed Monday, Dec. 25 and Tuesday, Dec. 26 and there will be no more regularly scheduled council meetings until 2018.

Sign-ups for Winter Break camp for children under 12 years is going on now. Contact City Hall for details at (707) 668-5655.

Once again, Happy Holidays! We have Winter Solstice on the Dec. 21, Christmas on Dec. 25, and Kwanzaa begins on Dec. 26. May it all be merry!















