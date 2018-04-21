Blue Lake Notes: Jell-O pretzel salad beckons from the peaceable hamlet

Earth Day is just around the corner, and while we use this special day to remember to take care of the earth, I just want to remind everyone that we should be celebrating Earth Day, every day, through our work and actions.

One way all Blue Lakers can help make our world a better place is through the City’s Parks and Recreation “Adopt-a-Spot” program. There are several little areas throughout the city that need a little TLC. The 8th grade class from Blue Lake School has already decided to adopt the planter boxes behind the Museum, and will soon be sprucing the up with flowers and greenery.

And while we are on the subject of the Blue Lake Museum, don’t forget to stop by every Thursday, Friday, and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. to see the history of the area. You can also support the Blue Lake Museum by attending the bi-annual Salad Luncheon on Thurs., April 26 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mad River Grange. Pat Spini’s famous beans, made by Barb Hash, will of course be served, along with favorites like Jell-O-pretzel salad, frog-eye salad and deviled eggs.

And with that, I should note there will be no Blue Lake Notes next week, as it is spring break. Have a wonderful time, especially when you come out to visit Blue Lake!











