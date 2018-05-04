Blue Lake Notes: Let the sun shine on BL

Mother Nature has been having a little fun with us lately, with some nonstop rain, followed by the most gorgeous of days, but what it is reminding me of is that here in Blue Lake, our late spring through fall weather is always the absolute best, and I cannot wait for what is in store.

Because of our incredible weather, recreation activities are becoming more prominent in the city. Coming up on Friday, May 4 is the first of three more scheduled Friday Night Magic opportunities for those who are young, and young at heart and enjoy playing the ever popular Magic the Gathering card game. I like to think I’m young and hip, but I defer to my two teenage sons who can play circles around just about anyone with this game. Come on out to the Mad River Grange, 110 Hatchery Rd., on Friday, May 4 from 6 to 10 p.m. for some casual play for only a suggested donation of $2. Draft is also available for anyone wanting to participate for $15.

If the weather stays nice for the weekend, we are also going to try drop-in bocce ball again. In April, the weather rained out the event, but on Sunday, May 6 from 1 to 3 p.m. join Blue Lake Parks and Recreation for some drop-in bocce fun! The game is free and loaner balls available. If it rains, we will have to cancel again, but let’s hope for sun!

And speaking of recreation, the City of Blue Lake Parks and Recreation Commission has new energy, and recently changed its meeting times to take place monthly on the second Thursday of every month. This is a great opportunity for citizens to get involved in the community through shaping the parks system and recreation program.

The next meeting will take place on Thursday, May 10 at 6:30 p.m. plus, if you are like me and like to go to meetings, there is a Public Safety Commission meeting on Monday, May 7 at 6 p.m. and a Blue Lake City Council meeting on Tuesday, May 8 at 7 p.m.

There are just so many opportunities to become involved, and there has never been a better time than right now to participate in your local community.

Lastly, just a quick reminder of a couple of other things to do in our awesome city. Don’t forget to check out the museum every Thursday, Friday, and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. You can come walk the trail behind the newly named Power’s Creek District, enjoy our tennis courts or outdoor basketball courts, come see wood bat softball every Sunday (except Mother’s Day weekend), and of course visit our Grange for its monthly breakfast on the second Sunday of every month. Also coming soon to the Grange is a special Coffee Club on Friday. More details on that next time.

Enjoy all of life’s moments as you explore our area.