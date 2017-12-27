Blue Lake Notes: Looking back & forward

As 2017 comes to a close, we look back at all the great things that have happened throughout the year. The City of Blue Lake has grown through the incredible leadership and partnership between the city and the community.

Some highlights of activities from 2017 are the first of what we plan to be an annual Easter egg hunt at Perigot Park, Annie and Mary Day and the Nessler Car Show in June, the repainting of the Mad River Grange, Dell’Arte and the numerous shows they put on every year, the new holiday tree from the Chamber of Commerce, “A Taste of Blue Lake” night, and of course, the Blue Lake Artisan’s Collective Holiday Market. What a wonderful way to remember the year 2017.

Start off 2018 right with the annual Lucky Lunch on New Year’s Day (Jan. 1, 2018) put on by the Mad River Old Crows group at the Mad River Grange, located at 110 Hatchery Rd., around lunch time.

Getting ready for those New Year’s resolutions? Try something new through Blue Lake Parks and Recreation. Visit bluelake.ca.gov for more information on drop in sports, like pickleball, basketball, volleyball, and youth roller hockey.

Want to join a new group? Try out the Mad River Grange on the second Wednesday of every month at 7 p.m. (potluck at 6 p.m.), or maybe you would like to be a part of an informal group where you learn a new craft, or work on one you already know. Purl and Pour is back at the Mad River Brewery Tap Room at 5:15 p.m. on Mondays. This is an informal, but committed group of people who work on their yarn arts: crocheting and knitting, plus laughter and fun!

Maybe losing a few of those holiday pounds are what you are looking for? Check out the Industrial Loop trail that goes behind the brewery, and behind the Power’s Creek District (formerly known as the Blue Lake Business Park), as well as on the levee. This beautiful trail is also dog friendly, but please, don’t forget to pick up after them (bags are available at the trailhead).

Here’s to a new year, and a new Blue Lake. Have a great one!

April Sousa is a Blue Lake resident, member of the Mad River Grange and the Wha-Nika Women's Club and city clerk for the City of Blue Lake.
















