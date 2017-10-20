Blue Lake Notes: One crisis averted, prepare for disaster

The cozy town of Blue Lake continues to be a quiet hamlet in Humboldt County, thanks to the quick thinking of the Blue Lake Volunteer Fire Department Sunday, Oct. 8. With such high winds, we citizens know that the fire that took place could have been much worse. Thank you Blue Lake Fire Department, Cal Fire, and other mutual aid!

And now on to the fabulous activities happening in Blue Lake for the next week.

It’s Disaster Preparedness Month, and the City of Blue Lake Public Safety Commission will host a community presentation and information sharing session Friday, Oct. 20 at the Mad River Grange, 110 Hatchery Rd. Food and refreshments begin at 5:30 p.m., with information tables set up for Neighborhood Watch, Blue Lake Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), the City of Blue Lake Emergency Plan and more! At 6 p.m., special guest speakers HSU Geology Professor Lori Dengler and Dale Davidsen from Humboldt Bay Municipal Water District will talk about tsunamis, dam failures and earthquakes. The entire community is invited to attend and discuss disaster preparedness within the city and its surround sphere of influence.

Coming soon will be the Museum Fall Salad Luncheon Thursday, Oct. 26 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mad River Grange and a special Pumpkin Paint Night, led by yours truly, that same evening at 6 p.m. at Jewell Distillery in the Powers Creek District off Taylor Way just past Mad River Brewery. Spaces will be limited, and all proceeds will go to Blue Lake Parks and Recreation! More information on both of these to come next time!

Lastly, keep your eyes on this space over the next few weeks for information on a new artisan cooperative forming in Blue Lake.