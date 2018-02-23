Blue Lake Notes: Paint it, hide it, find it

The little town of Blue Lake is bustling with people enjoying the late winter sun. While it may end up cold, and sometimes foggy or even misty in the morning, the days have been sunny and beautiful here in Blue Lake. We love seeing new faces and old enjoying our trails and our businesses.

Rock painting, hiding

Coming soon in Blue Lake, another great rock painting and hiding event! Come out to the Mad River Grange, our favorite community gathering spot, on Saturday, Feb 24 and bring your rocks.

Painting supplies and ideas will be provided. This is a free event and open to all in the community! On Sunday, Feb 25, we will be hiding and finding our rocks around the community. If you aren’t familiar with this movement, check out Facebook groups like #stonedinhumboldt or #bluelakerocks. This exciting fresh idea is a great way to get creative and get outside!

Spring break

Other notable happenings, the Blue Lake Wha-Nika Women’s Club will be meeting on Thursday, Feb 22 and the Blue Lake School will be on break for the week of Feb. 19-23. After break, the Blue Lake Mustangs Boys Varsity and Junior Varsity basketball teams will finish up their season, with one final Varsity game to take place on Thursday March 1 in the Blue Lake gym.

Don’t forget to keep your eyes peeled for some exciting fundraisers and activities taking place in March, including the Soroptimist of McKinleyville Wonder Woman Dash, which will take place on Saturday, March 3! Registration is going on right now through the Soroptimist International – McKinleyville Facebook page, and what better way to run throughout the fabulous City of Blue Lake in your favorite superhero costume or cape!

Here's to longer days, sunshine, and exciting new events!
















