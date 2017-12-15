Blue Lake Notes: Painting parties and more make for happy holidays in Blue Lake

There is no question about it; Blue Lake is the happening place to be this season. Recently, on Dec. 1, the Blue Lake Artisans Collective hosted “A Taste of Blue Lake,” which showcased the food, drink and art of Blue Lake. It was a huge success, and sure to become an annual event!

Shortly after that, the Mad River Grange hosted a Holiday Paint Party as a benefit for Soroptimist International of McKinleyville. There will be another Holiday Paint Party Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 6 p.m., this time at Prasch Hall Party Room, next door to the skating rink at 320 South Railroad. This Paint Party will be a benefit for the eighth grade class of Blue Lake School. Contact City Hall, (707) 668-5655 to RSVP.

The Mad River Grange Christmas party was Dec. 13 – all grange members were invited to attend and bring a white elephant gift. The annual Grange Caroling will take place Wednesday, Dec. 20. All community members are invited to attend, whether or not you are a grange member. Meet at the grange, 110 Hatchery Rd., at 6:30 p.m. to practice a little before traveling the town, spreading Christmas cheer.

The last weekend of the Blue Lake Artisans Collective Holiday Market is coming up! Don’t miss out Saturday, Dec. 16, Sunday, Dec. 17 and Saturday, Dec. 23 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There are so many fun items to buy for your friends and family! Plus, enjoy a cup of coffee and let the kids hang out in the kids’ corner while you shop. There are still family portraits available through Catch-light photography for only $20 – a great present for your loved ones!

And as the school prepares for winter break, there will be Lunch on the Lawn for families Wednesday, Dec. 20 and the Music Program Assembly on Thursday, Dec. 21 and then a minimum day on Friday, Dec. 22.

The city will once again offer Winter Break Camp for children in need of a fun place to be while school is out. Registration is already underway through bluelake.ca.gov.

Happy holidays to all those who are celebrating Hanukkah this week and those celebrating winter solstice next week!
















