Blue Lake Notes: Pancakes & roller skates in the peaceable hamlet

It seems that the winter rain has now come, even to sunny Blue Lake. Be careful as you find your way to the blissful City of Blue Lake for this week’s activities.

Grange breakfast

The Mad River Grange will be having their monthly breakfast on Sunday, Jan. 14 from 8 to 11 a.m. For the past few months, the Grange has been offering specials for just a little more than the regular breakfast. Each month, the special is different. In November, the special was Denver omelets and in December, blueberry pancakes and mimosas were all the rage!

For the month of January, the special will be decided at the January Grange meeting, which will take place today, Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. There is always a fun potluck before every grange meeting.

Roller skating!

Need something to do for yourself or the whole family during the wintery, rainy times? Check out the Blue Lake Skating Rink. Skating takes place every Friday and Saturday night, and Sunday afternoons. Not only is this great exercise, but also a lot of fun for the whole family. There are also some great classes held at the Grange, such as Tai Chi and Yoga. Check out the Grange’s new website at madrivergrange.com for an up-to-date calendar of activities.

It may seem like a slow week here in Blue Lake, but the year is just beginning. Looking forward to a special 2018 for the citizens of Blue Lake, and the community.
















