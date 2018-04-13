Blue Lake Notes: Play Ball! (in various ways)

We are expected to get a few sunny days over the next week, though we all know that weather forecasts here in Humboldt County change almost daily. As we hope for sunnier days, here are some activities to participate in for the Blue Lake Community.

The first ever Friday Night Magic Draft in Blue Lake will take place on Friday the 13th from 5 to 10 p.m. at the Mad River Grange, located at 110 Hatchery Rd., Blue Lake. The cost is $15; prizes are available and five hours of fun. For those who are not interested in participating in the draft, but want to bring their cards and play, open space will be available for a donation.

Saturday the 14th of April is Opening Day for the Blue Lake/Fieldbrook Little League. Come on out and support the kids starting with the parade, which will go down Chartin Road, South Railroad, and Broderick, followed by the Jamboree in Iorg Field.

And as we still hope for sun, on Sunday the 15th, Blue Lake Parks and Recreation will be hosting a free drop in Bocce Ball event from 1 to 3 p.m. If you have your own bocce set, please bring it, otherwise some balls will be available to use. The courts are in a little need of maintenance, and will be done as soon as we have some dry weather. While most times in Humboldt we don’t cancel for the rain, this event will be canceled if there are significant amounts of rain.

And speaking of Parks and Recreation, I am pleased to announce that the City has hired on a new Parks and Recreation director. Nathan Sailor, who is a local Blue Laker and previous tap room manager at the Mad River Brewery, began full time as the Parks and Recreation director this week, and we are excited to have him a part of the City’s team! If you get a chance, stop by and introduce yourself to him.

Happy spring!
















