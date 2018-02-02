Blue Lake Notes: That’s one hoppin’ hamlet

It’s a little rainy and wet in the little town of Blue Lake, but there are still some great activities coming up!

Steelhead Days

First and foremost, Steelhead Days are currently underway in Blue Lake, and the Steelhead Expo, one of the many activities during Steelhead days, will be on Saturday, Feb. 3 from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Prasch Hall (aka the Skating Rink) located at 312 S. Railroad Ave. in Blue Lake. Come learn about our local fishers and waterways at this informational and fun event.

Mad River Hatchery

And speaking of fish, this is the best time I have personally found, to visit the Mad River Fish Hatchery, just a little over a mile away from the Blue Lake city limits.

This is my favorite time of year to visit because the ladder is open, and you can see the fish jumping from ledge to ledge as they return to the hatchery for spawning.

Check out this gem with your family or by yourself on your next lunch break. You’ll be glad you did!

Little League

It is also the season for baseball! Little League registration will be in full swing for all Little League organizations in the county soon, and the Blue Lake/Fieldbrook Little League is no exception.

If you have children ranging in age from 4 to 12 years old who are interested in playing baseball and you live in the Blue Lake or Fieldbrook area, then come register for the Blue Lake/Fieldbrook Little League in person on Saturday, Feb. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Skinner Store, located behind the Blue Lake City Hall at 111 Greenwood Rd.

Just a little note on this, a birth certificate and documentation proving residency within the district boundary is required during registration.

