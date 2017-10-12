Blue Lake Notes: The peaceable hamlet is the place to be

As we move into fall, Blue Lake is the place to be. The crisp fall air mixed with the late-in-the-year sun makes for the best time to come out, take a walk on the Industrial Loop trail behind the Mad River Brewery, enjoy Perigot Park or see what new things Blue Lake has to offer.

The Mad River Brewery has an array of music throughout the month, with a special Barley Wine Cellar Tasting Sunday, Oct. 15. What better way to enjoy the sunshine and sea air than with a sip of Barley Wine and a seven course meal!

And while I’m on the subject, the 17th annual Hoptoberfest is Saturday, Oct. 14 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Perigot Park, a fundraiser for the Blue Lake Education Foundation.

Join others in Sunny Blue Lake for a day full of music, beer and other fun activities. This fundraiser raises money to help out Blue Lake Union Elementary School with programs such as sports, music and more.

I have also heard word of a special activity at Hoptoberfest that will specifically help support the eighth graders and their end-of-the-year trip.

Blue Lake School, home of the Mustangs, is a small community school with a big heart. Monthly, on the third Wednesday, the school sponsors Lunch on the Lawn, where the School Chuck Wagon (aka cafeteria) opens its doors to not only the students for lunch, but also the families of students. If it is sunny, all are invited to take their lunch on the lawn, enjoy the day and spend some quality time with their children.

Last month's Lunch on the Lawn hosted the most family members since this school started this event. The next Lunch on the Lawn takes place Wednesday, Oct. 18. Hamburgers will be served! Many props to Blue Lake School for helping to bring families and the community together.
















