Blue Lake Notes: The peaceable hamlet’s many holiday offerings

Experience a taste of Blue Lake this holiday season! Start at the Museum Holiday Craft Fair Saturday, Nov. 25, at the Mad River Grange, 110 Hatchery Rd. There will be food offered by the Grange and a variety of artists, plus the traditional Christmas decoration table, where you can pick up gently-used, and sometimes new, Christmas decorations to add to your collection this holiday season.

Then continue with your shopping experience at the Blue Lake Emporium across the street from the Grange, where the Blue Lake Artisans Collective will be continuing their weekend Holiday Market from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

And while I’m on the subject, the Blue Lake Artisans Collective will host a very special event, “A Taste of Blue Lake,” Friday, Dec. 1 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Enjoy a night featuring the many tastes that are offered here in the City of Blue Lake, with food from Blackberry Bramble, Fish Brothers, Sjaaks Organic Chocolates and Tomaso’s Specialty Foods, plus craft beer from Mad River Brewery and spirits from Jewell Distillery. A limited number of tickets are being sold, at only $20 each presale, $25 at the door if there are any left over. Tickets can be purchased at the Logger Bar, Jewell Distillery or Mad River Brewery.

There are also so many other upcoming events to put on your calendar. First off, there is Wreath Making Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 2 and 3, at the Blue Lake Fire Hall. Participation fee is $30; this is a fundraiser for the Blue Lake eighth grade class. Watch this space for more information, coming soon. Also throughout December, there will be three Paint Night/Day activities, starting Sunday, Dec. 3 at 1 p.m. at the Blue Lake Emporium during the Holiday Market. This will be a benefit for Blue Lake Parks and Recreation. A different Paint Night at the Mad River Grange Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. is a benefit for the Mad River Grange and Soroptimist International of McKinleyville. Lastly, there will be a large paint night activity at the Prasch Hall Party Room Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 6 p.m., also to benefit the eighth grade class at Blue Lake School. All are led by yours truly, so you can call me at City Hall, (707) 668-5655, for details.

Keep your eyes peeled for events that I don’t have enough information yet to truly write about. I do know that the Blue Lake Chamber of Commerce will hold a Christmas tree lighting ceremony this year. The tree is being delivered sometime in the next week or so, and it will become a permanent fixture for holiday cheer for years to come.

Have a happy and safe Thanksgiving!















