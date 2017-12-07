Blue Lake Notes: The Peaceable Hamlet’s new traditions

Blue Lake will be starting new holiday traditions this year. The momentum of the Holiday Market has brought a multitude of holiday cheer to this cozy little community.

Santa is coming to town Sunday, Dec. 10 and will be available for pictures and children’s requests at the Blue Lake Artisan’s Collective Holiday Market located in the old Blue Lake Emporium building at 111 Hatchery Rd., across the street from the Mad River Grange. The Holiday Market opens at 11 a.m. That Sunday’s market will also feature a special caroling and tree lighting event starting at 3:30 when cookies and hot chocolate will be available for all. There’s also an area at the market for children to play while parents shop.

At 4 p.m., when the Holiday Market closes, the caroling begins! Community members will walk and sing from the Emporium to the corner of Railroad and Broderick, adjacent to City Hall, for the lighting of the new holiday tree. This tree was recently purchased by the Blue Lake Chamber of Commerce and planted collaboratively with the City of Blue Lake. Ornaments will be provided for participants to hang on the tree as well. This event will be the first of what will hopefully be an annual event for years to come.















