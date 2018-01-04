Blue Lake Notes: There’s a FUN Committee in the peaceable hamlet!

Welcome 2018! I’m not sure about you, but I have great hopes for all that Blue Lake has to offer this year!

Paint, find rocks

Let’s start the year out right with something positive, fun, and perfect for the whole family. The Blue Lake FUN Committee, an informal group of Blue Lakers who want to create more activities within the city, is hosting a Rock Painting Day, followed by a great Rock Hide within the City of Blue Lake.

Come to the Mad River Grange, located at 110 Hatchery Rd., on Saturday, Jan. 6 at 3 p.m. to paint rocks. Bring your own rocks, or use a few that will be available.

All paint supplies and even some inspiration will be provided. Then, on Sunday, Jan. 7, all day, hide and find the rocks!

A special Facebook page has been set up @bluelakerocks95525 for participants to post their clues or to comment on the rocks they find.

Watch out Stoned in Humboldt, Blue Lake wants a special piece of the action too!

People gather

School starts up again on Monday, Jan. 8. This also seems to be the time when other groups get back to their normal schedule, with the Blue Lake Fire District meeting on Monday, Jan. 8 at 6:30 p.m. Blue Lake Public Safety Commission meets on Monday, Jan. 8 at 6 p.m. (plus there is an opening on this commission for a Blue Lake resident!).

Blue Lake City Council meets on Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 7 p.m. and the Mad River Grange meets on Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. (Pot Luck at 6 p.m.).

Be connected and informed

It’s my hope that by letting everyone know when there are other meetings going on, the community can be more engaged and better informed. An involved community is a healthy community.

Happy New Year, and may 2018 bring you joy and happiness.















