Blue Lake Notes: Virtually sunny

It’s amazing how such a small town like Blue Lake has so many things going on. Just last weekend, there was the Wonder Woman Dash through the town, Mercy’s Haven held a special fundraising dinner at the Blue Lake Casino, and the Blue Lake School Boys Basketball Teams had their final basketball games.

I can’t wait until summer, when the town will really be hustling and bustling with activities. For now, we have a few things for everyone to put on their calendars.

Scholarship dinner

Today, March 7 is the annual Blue Lake School Trustee Scholarship Dinner. This will be at the Mad River Grange from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Choose from steak, salmon or vegetarian. Cost is $20 for adults and $10 for kids.

Wha-Nika Women’s Club

The Wha-Nika Women’s Club will have another meeting on Thursday, March 8, also at the Mad River Grange. This week’s meeting is the annual White Elephant Auction. This auction is something that some Wha-Nikans look forward to for months.

As you can see, the Mad River Grange is one of the central community places in Blue Lake. Community members can take Yoga or Tai Chi Classes during the week, and there is always the monthly breakfast as well. The next Grange meeting will be on Wednesday, March 14 and the monthly Breakfast will be on Sunday, March 11. There are also always specials each month, while supplies last.

Blue Lake Chamber

The Chamber of Commerce in Blue Lake is gaining new momentum with new leadership. Meetings are held the second Monday of every month, which means that the next meeting is coming up on Monday, March 12 at 5:30 p.m. always held at Mad River Brewery. If anyone wants to see more about the Chamber of Commerce, their website is sunnybluelake.com.

City meetings

And lastly, don’t forget the city’s monthly meetings. The Economic Development Commission meets on the first and third Tuesdays at 3 p.m., the Public Safety Commission meets the first Monday at 6 p.m., The Planning Commission meets on the third Monday at 7 p.m. and this month, the Parks and Recreation Commission meets on the third Tuesday at 7 p.m. Plus, the Blue Lake City Council meets on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month, which means the council will meet on Tuesday, March 13 at 7 p.m. Agendas for all meetings can always be found at the city’s website a minimum of 72 hours in advance of the meetings.

Remember, think globally, act locally.















