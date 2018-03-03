Blue Lake Notes: Wonder Women and scholars

Winter has most definitely come to Blue Lake. As I write this, I remember the snow flurries that have graced our presence over the past week – not really sticking to the ground, but nevertheless, giving us a little magic to look at and remember.

Wonder Woman Run

Hopefully this wet weather will move on a little bit, as Saturday, March 3 will be the inaugural Wonder Woman Run hosted by Soroptimist International of McKinleyville. This fun run has two lengths – approximately 2 miles (at 9 a.m.)and approximately 4 miles (at 9:30 a.m.), starting at the Blue Lake Casino, and running throughout the glorious City of Blue Lake, through the Industrial Loop trail, and on the levee.

There is still time to sign up for the run, as you can register on race day at 8 a.m. Come dressed up as your favorite super hero – there will be a costume contest as well! Capes are available while supplies last, and this is an all ages, all genders event, so great fun for the whole family!

Scholarship dinner

Another notable event taking place this coming week is the Blue Lake School Annual Scholarship Dinner on Wednesday, March 7 at the Mad River Grange, located at 110 Hatchery Road in Blue Lake, from 5:30 top 7:30 p.m.

So, stay warm over the next few days and enjoy all that Blue Lake has to offer.
















